Peseiro: Eagles should have beaten Guinea Bissau 11-1 on aggregate, says Peseiro

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro said his team would have thrashed their Guinea Bissau counterparts at least 11-1 over the two legs 2023 Af- rican Cup of Nations qualifiers but for poor finishing.

The Eagles redeemed their image by squeezing out a 1-0 win in Bissau following their shocking loss in the first leg played in Abuja on Friday. A 30th-minute penalty goal by Moses Simon pushed the Eagles back to the lead- ership of AFCON Group A but the coach said the match should have ended 6-0 in their favour had the players converted their chances.

“We created many opportunities, but again we lost these chances,” Peseiro said after the match in Bissau. “We should have won 5-1 in the first game and 5-0, 6-0 in the second game. That would have been a fair result. “Our mistake was our finishing, “We played a nice, offensive game, that is what I like, but Guinea did not create one opportunity. “I am happy with how we played, not the result because we lost the first game.”

Peseiro has put up a stout defence for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after he failed to score against Guinea Bissau home and away. Osimhen is one of the hottest strik- ers in Europe this season with 25 goals in all competitions for title-chasing Napoli. However, he could not hit the target against minnows The Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau in both AFCON qualifiers.

Critics have suggested tactics and the quality of the Eagles’ midfield may be responsible for Osimhen not getting the goals for Nigeria, However, Peseiro said Osimhen feels a lot more pressure playing for Nigeria than when he features for Napoli.

“Victor is the best striker in Europe, but it happens (not to score a goal),” the Super Eagles coach defended. “He fights for the team, but he feels more pressure in the national team than in Napoli, that’s not good. “The players feel a lot of pressure be- cause they want to do well for the country, for the flag. That way they commit more mistakes. “The fans have to understand this.”

