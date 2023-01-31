Sports

Peseiro hails F’Eagles as team stretches unbeaten run to 16

Super Eagles Head Coach, José Santos Peseiro was present at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project pitch on Tuesday morning as Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles beat Capital City Football Academy 4-0 in a friendly match.

 

The warm-up game was another tune-up session to the game against Junior Chipolopolo of Zambia on Saturday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, as part of the general preparations for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt next month.

 

Goals from Samson Lawal, Agbalaka Solomon, Olamilekan Adams and Yahaya Ibrahim ensured the Flying Eagles extended their unbeaten run to 16 games.

 

A delighted Peseiro, while speaking with Head Coach of the Flying Eagles, Ladan Bosso said the team has a lot of quality and he is convinced that the U20 boys will put up a performance in Egypt that would be good enough to qualify them for the FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Indonesia later this year.

 

The Portuguese tactician was at the match venue together with NFF Technical Director, Augustine Eguavoen and Super Eagles Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor.

 

The Flying Eagles are billed to play Zambia U20 men’s team on Saturday before the team departs Nigeria for Morocco on Wednesday next week.

 

 

 

 

