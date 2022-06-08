Peseiro: I want to help Nigeria win AFCON 2023

New Manager of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has restated that his mission is to help Nigeria win the next African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, next year.

The Portuguese coach made the remarks to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development on Thursday, as he was officially received at the Minister’s Conference Room.

Peseiro said: “I came here for one goal; I want to win the next AFCON for my fantastic players and for Nigerians. I am confident because I believe in this team, I believe in the quality and the number of good players. I have followed Nigeria’s history in football from the 1994 and other successful teams and I want to bring back that joy again.”

The 62-year-old thanked the ministry and the NFF for giving him the opportunity to work with Nigeria, reiterating Nigeria’s stance as a top footballing nation in Africa.

“Nigeria is top five when it comes to football in Africa. I want to say appreciate the minister and the Football Federation for this opportunity to lead the national team. I will work round the clock to ensure we achieve as much success as possible and the journey starts now,” he said.

Peseiro has previously worked with top clubs such as Real Madrid, FC Porto, Braga etc. With the Super Eagles done with the tour of U.S for prepatory games, the team will switch attentions to the AFCON 2023 qualifiers.

Nigeria will take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Thursday, June 9, before travelling to Marrakech to face Sao Tome and Principe on Tuesday, June 13, 2022.

