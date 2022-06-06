Sports

Peseiro leads Eagles out in first on home soil

Super Eagles coach, José Peseiro, on Sunday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, led the national team to their first training in Nigeria since the failure of the team to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup after losing on aggregates to Ghana in the final round of qualifiers.

 

Since his appointment, the Portuguese has led the team to two losses against Mexico and Ecuador in two international friendly matches played in the USA. The coach’s first training in Nigeria saw the team training in the presence of the media on Sunday while their will be another one on Monday with partly media presence.

 

In a release by the media officer of the team, Femi Raji, revealed that there will be pre-match press conference ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone on Wednesday with the match expected to take place on Thursday in Abuja although without fans.

Nigerians are not happy with the team as they have not been getting good results recently after losing out in the Round of 16 of the last AFCON in Cameroon while also failing to secure a World Cup ticket against Ghana.

 

The team also lost their last two friendly games and there is need to record good results in AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone in Abuja on June 9 and against Sao Tome and Principe in Morocco on June 13.

 

