Peseiro may not succeed with Eagles – Chukwu

…ex-coach says NFF repeats Rohr’s mistakes

Ex-international Christian Chukwu has said the coach of the Super Eagles Jose Peseiro may not succeed with the Nigerian team if he continues to work from abroad and relies entirely on foreign-based players. The former Eagles coach said Peseiro’s employers the Nigeria Football Federation should have compelled the Portuguese to stay in the country and monitor the Nigerian league with a view to discovering talent that could form the fulcrum of his team. Chukwu who captained the Nigerian team to their first-ever African Cup of Nations title in 1980 said the NFF had prepared the ground for failure by abandoning the local players as it did during Gernot Rohr’s reign.

“Peseiro is the coach of the Nigerian national team and he should be made to stay here and work. He is not supposed to be working from Portugal; let him stay here and develop our league. We have relied so much on foreign-based players and it is not working for us, why don’t we try that style that worked for us in the past when the majority of our players were developed from the league and formed the national team? “Rohr came here with the idea of working from abroad and abandoned our league and we lost the national team identity and our league and the unfortunate thing is that we are doing the same thing now,” he said.

The Eagles lost 4-0 to Portugal in a friendly match which attracted widespread criticism from the Nigerian fans and Chukwu said both the players and the coach deserved the blame. “The players were lackadaisical; they played as if nothing was at stake, it was a disgraceful outing and both the coach and the players deserved to be blamed.

Peseiro showed that he doesn’t know the right kind of blend for his team and it is unfortunate that the squad has lost more matches under him than they have won. I only pity Portugal because they didn’t get what they were looking for from the match because of the way we played. They had hoped we would help them get what to expect from their first match in the World Cup which comes against Ghana but we let them down,” he said.

