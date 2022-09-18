Sports

Peseiro names Musa, Ekong, 23 others for Algeria friendly

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Head Coach, José Santos Peseiro, has opted for captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Ekong and 23 other players to take on former African champions Algeria in an international friendly match in the Algerian town of Oran on Tuesday, September 27.

Also called are goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem and Calvin Bassey, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, and forwards Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Cyriel Dessers. Only Richard Onyedika, of Belgian top team, Club Brugge, is a new face in the group. Germany –based defender Kevin Akpoguma also returns to the fold.

Three –time African champions Nigeria and two-time African champions Algeria clash at the 40,000 Stade Olympique in Oran on Tuesday, 27th September, with the invited players expected to confluence in the city of Constantine on Monday, 19th September

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

PSG vs BASAKSEHIR: Adepoju, Milla back Webo after alleged racist abuse

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Retired Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, and former African Footballer of the year winner, Rogger Milla, has both thrown their weight behind former Cameroonian international and Istanbul Basaksehir assistant manager, Pierre Webo, after he was allegedly racially abused during Tuesday’s Champions League clash. Istanbul Basaksehir assistant manager Webo was involved in a furious exchange with […]
Sports

UEFA League: Man City edge Madrid in seven-goal thriller

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City will take a slender Champions League semi-final advantage to the Bernabeu after winning a seven-goal first-leg classic against Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium. City delivered a magnificent display as they peppered Real’s goal for long periods but Carlo Ancelotti’s side kept rising off the canvas to somehow keep themselves in serious contention […]
Sports

Osimhen to become most expensive African footballer with Napoli move

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, is set to become Africa’s most expensive footballer, when he seals a reported €81m (£73.6m) move from French Ligue 1 side Lille to Serie A giants Napoli. L’Equipe reports the transfer will be finalised on Thursday, after both clubs reached an agreement for the player. If the deal is completed, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica