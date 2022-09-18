Peseiro names Musa, Ekong, 23 others for Algeria friendly

Head Coach, José Santos Peseiro, has opted for captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Ekong and 23 other players to take on former African champions Algeria in an international friendly match in the Algerian town of Oran on Tuesday, September 27.

Also called are goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem and Calvin Bassey, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, and forwards Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Cyriel Dessers. Only Richard Onyedika, of Belgian top team, Club Brugge, is a new face in the group. Germany –based defender Kevin Akpoguma also returns to the fold.

Three –time African champions Nigeria and two-time African champions Algeria clash at the 40,000 Stade Olympique in Oran on Tuesday, 27th September, with the invited players expected to confluence in the city of Constantine on Monday, 19th September

