Peseiro, Ndidi reportedly clash in Eagles training

…as player storms out of camp

Coach insists Leicester star left due to injury

There are indications all is not well in the camp of Super Eagles ahead of their Tuesday’s clash with the Desert Foxes of Algeria in an international friendly as coach Jose Peseiro has reportedly clashed with star midfielder Wilfred Ndidi which led to the player leaving the Constantine camp of the team. Ndidi left the camp on Thursday as an official said he was injured but sources within the cam suggested that the player stormed out of the group after refusing to play a role assigned to him by the coach. The former Gent star is reported to have had issues with Jose Peseiro over the role he is expected to play against the Desert Warriors.

While the coach purportedly wanted Ndidi, predominantly a defensive mid fielder, to switch and play in central defence, the 25-year-old rejected the proposal. And that was believed to be why he left camp before the games. But coach Peseiro, in an interview with the NFF TV, has denied there is no truth in the spurious allegations. The former Sporting Lisbon manager maintains that he gave Ndidi permission to leave as the player was indeed injured, and there was no need to risk him aggravating the situation. Meanwhile, the team will today (Friday) face the home-based team of Algeria in a friendly that is not recognised by FIFA.

The Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Babafemi Raji, revealed that the game is merely a test game that has been organised to keep the team in shape. It is also expected to help the Algerian B team prepare for the CHAN tournament the country is hosting next year. “This game will only be a test game and it won’t be recognised by FIFA,” Raji revealed. Raji however added that the game in Oran would be used by FIFA as it falls as one of its recognised matches. The game against Algeria’s B side had been preset to be for the CHAN Eagles but their failure to qualify for the 2023 CHAN tournament forced the NFF to reschedule the game for the Super Eagles.

 

Our Reporters

