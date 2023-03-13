Sports

Peseiro needs best legs for AFCON qualifier – Okpara

Posted on

…tips Osimhen to return to goal scoring form

Former Super Eagles defender, Godwin Okpara, has called on the national team coach, Jose Peseiro, to invite the best players ahead of the doubleheader Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau. The Super Eagles will play the first leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on March 24 with the second leg taking place three days later at the 24 de Setembro Nacional Stadium. Speaking with New Telegraph, Okpara said most of the country’s players were doing well across Europe with some players also turning up in the Nigeria Professional Football League and the coach must go for the best.

“We are at the moment trying to return to the top and we must consider all matches as the final,” he said. “The coach must take his time by selecting the players that will play the games because there is need to get victory in the matches. “Also, t h e r e is need to get these playe r s t o start understanding themselves and know that wearing the colours of Nigeria is a privilege and they must not take such for granted.” When asked about the current form of Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, who has fired blanks in his last two games, he said there was nothing to worry about, saying that the former Lille of France man will return to form. According to him, Osimhen is a goal getter and the lack of goals in the last two games should not make people think the goals has dropped.

He added: “It happens with all the players and that should not make people start thinking otherwise. He is our best striker at the moment and one of the best in the world now. “We will surely see him scoring goals again and people should not underate him because doing so will be at any team’s peril.”

