Peseiro optimistic as Eagles camp now full

Coach approves training game with Algeria Team B

Super Eagles sweat merchant, Jose Peseiro is optimitic ahead of the international friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Tuesday, September 27 in Algeria. The last time the Super Eagles gathered was in June, during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe which ended 2-1 and 10-0 respectively. “It feels great to be back with the team! Look forward to a week of hard work and training, before the friendly match against Algeria. Let’s go! We are good to go and ready for the best,” he said.

Both teams failed to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Nonetheless, they would look to give a good performance when they square off. Meanwhile, the Super Eagles’ camp at the Marriott Constantine hit the hundred per cent mark oyesterday afternoon with the arrival of Kelechi Iheanacho, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and defender Ebube Duru. Nigeria champions Rivers’ United left-back Duru was called up following injuries to a number of players including defender Leon Balogun, and joined the team on Wednesday after returning from Liberia where the Pride of Rivers reached the penultimate stage of this year’s CAF Champions League group phase.

Team captain Ahmed Musa and forwards Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Chukwueze are the others knocked out by injuries. Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defender Kevin Akpoguma, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forward Chidera Ejuke are returning to the squad after some period out, while midfielder Richard Onyedika and forward Godwin Saviour are joining up with the big boys for the first time. Israel–based goalkeeper Adeleye Adebayo was in the squad for summer’s AFCON qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe but did not see action.

Tuesday’s clash will be only the second-ever friendly match between the Fennecs and the Super Eagles, with the two-time African champions edging a clash in Austria in October 2020 by the odd goal. When both teams clashed in a 2006 FIFA World Cuqualifying match in Oran in September 2005, the Super Eagles ran out 5-2 winners. In the same vein, Peseiro has approved that the three-time African champions have a training game against Algeria’s ‘B’ squad on Saturday in order to see a number of new and returning players in action, ahead of the official game against the Fennecs (Algeria’s ‘A’ team) in Oran on Tuesday evening.

