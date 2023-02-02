Sports

…Peseiro salutes U-17 team after

Posted on

impressive friendlies

Super Eagles’ head José Santos Peseiro was on hand as Nigeria’s U-17 boys, Golden Eaglets hammered Ikon Allah Academy 9-0 and Propel Sporting Academy 6-0 in two friendly sessions played within hours at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project, Abuja yesterday. “I must say I have been impressed by a number of players in this team. They are headed for great things if they keep level heads and remain disciplined,” Peseiro said as he welcomed NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi towards the tail end of the second encounter. The Golden Eaglets were clinical in front of goal in both matches, after the team demolished Ikon Allah Academy 9-0 before thumping Propel Sporting 6-0 shortly after. The five-time world champions were very assertive from the blast of the whistle against Ikon Allah as they controlled the game scoring four goals to go into the break.

 

Our Reporters

