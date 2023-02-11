Peseiro should build Eagles around Osimhen –Disu

Former Technical Adviser of the Nigeria Football Federation Coach Tunde Disu, in this interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN, said Coach Jose Peseiro should encourage the integration of home-based players into the Super Eagles to boost the development of the Nigerian league. The coach who took the country to her first-ever appearance in the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup also expressed optimism about the chances of the Golden Eaglets and the Flying Eagles as they chase qualifications for the World Cups

Nigerian players are in top form at the moment; Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Paul Onuachu are some of the stars doing well in Europe, how can Coach Jose Peseiro take advantage of their rich vein of form to galvanise the Super Eagles to success when the African Cup of Nations qualifiers resume?

It is a good development that our boys are doing very well in their clubs, what we need to do is to invite and gather them, pick the best out of them, screen them, and whoever is found wanting can be excused, we can invite another set and pick the best of them all. Osimhen is doing well, the team should be built around Osimhen, and we have a good defensive line; the fullback is not doing badly too. The coach has to come out with a better strategy in the attack and defence; in the midfield, Winfred Ndidi is also coming back and not doing badly, if he can build the team around one or two players, we will do better at the AFCON qualifiers.

Peseiro has been in charge of the team for almost one year now, how would you rate the Portuguese?

He didn’t start badly, he won a few matches and lost some. As a coach, he knows his weaknesses and strengths, then talking about Portugal, they have their own style, formation, and tactics, if he is going to introduce that, it is all well and good but there are some coaches who are not going to use their own country’s formation and tactics but generally where we have Cristiano Ronaldo coming out from that country, we should know technically they are very good, Ronaldo and other players are technically good, he can build on the wealth of experience he has built over the years and reintroduce to our players and do his best with the team. As a coach, he knows what it takes, he might have realised how the other coaches left and he must do better. We have even invited some of our good coaches to work with him so that they can understudy him. Like I said earlier, we have a good team, it takes encouragement and incentives, by incentives, I mean giving them whatever it takes to achieve our goal.

Peseiro has shown a lot of optimism, believing the Super Eagles will win the next AFCON…

When it comes to African football, Nigeria is one of the best either in the senior or junior teams both men and female team, we have got a lot of potential, and it is left for them to build on it, a lot of teams are scared of Nigeria but when we didn’t qualify for the World Cup and we didn’t even get to the quarterfinal of the Nations Cup, they started seeing that something was wrong technically, tactically and above all, administratively. Don’t let us doubt their integrity, they are a team to reckon with, let us encourage them.

You spoke about trying home-based players, the former coach, Gernot Rohr, had once said we do not have the quality of players in the domestic league to feature for the Super Eagles….

We have good players, there are players from the North, South, East, and West, we have those that are capable but they might not be as good as the ones playing in Europe but they can blend and work together to make a very good team. We have mentioned Osimhen, they need to work harder like Osimhen, he was developed at our local league, and he was playing for Onigbongbo, we monitored him.

Like you rightly said, if we can go into all these clubs, we will find players that can play, it is just to blend, we need to blend the home-based players and the foreign-based players, like the North Africans, most of their players are home-based, though they have some foreign-based players and they blend them together and they become cham-pions.

That’s what we need to do, even if we want to do all home-based players, we have the capacity to do that, it is just how and how we handle it. I am confident that we have good coaches, the problem is a lot of them don’t come to the league to watch their matches, how would they pick, although, they have capable home-based coaches who can pick players, again, it is not as good as the coach being physically present to watch. I do that a lot, I go there myself and pick players because I have the vision to pick good players, I have the vision to predict players, and even I have the vision to pick future Super Eagles, that was what I was doing when I was coaching in the national team, I visited a lot of match venues for former coach Clemens Westerhof.

Our coaches are good, we have to encourage them, I remember one of our coaches who was working with a national team, he was bold to compare himself with a foreign coach, he told NFF how could they give the foreign coach good amenities and they couldn’t give him who would be working with the expatriate? He made a valid demand, we need to encourage these coaches, we need to put them in a good atmosphere and area, where they can be so proud that Nigeria is looking out for them, it is very important, we are neglecting our own coaches, we don’t give them good incentives, we don’t pay good money, look at what the coaches are earning abroad, no sponsors here, they are making a lot of money abroad. A lot of our administrators don’t even want to do more for us, that is just the reality, they always feel that when a foreign coach is engaged and he is making $70,000 per month and as a commissioner or manager, they are not even earning $20,000 per month, how do they want them to work, so we need to encourage ourselves, I have heard most of them complain about it. Our heroes, our legends, how do we even treat them? When I saw one of our ex-internationals, Peter Fregene, I saw what is left of him, what are the billionaires in their states doing, one rich person can take care of him; nobody is completely rich but once you have people who can help let them do it. Some of our people took care of me when I had an eye problem, I will never forget that. I remember Raji Fashola, the Minister for Power and Works, has taken Fregene to the hospital about three to four times, and he was taken care of, Femi Otedola also did a fantastic job for Christian Chukwu, these people are not from their states, but it is passion and love they have for the game that spurred them.

Don’t you think it won’t be out-ofplace if there is a kind of foundation or commission backed by law to take care of our sporting heroes?

The minister has the prerogative to come up with any idea that can help the ex-internationals, we all needed assistance, we got injured playing for Nigeria, I remember I was sent to Ibadan by the NFA to the late Rashidi Yekini when he got injured, and his club in Europe also assisted, that kind of foundation is good, let somebody champion it and let the sponsors come out because the sponsors are not doing anything, I don’t know what is wrong with them, they have got all the money, President Muhammadu Buhari is always supporting football. If anybody comes up with any idea and we launch it, I know some well-meaning Nigerians will support us, once we have the right people, the issue is that we don’t trust one another, the truth is we are all suffering.

National U20 and U17 are going to AFCON, this is one area you have done very well…

We should do our scouting to Europe or wherever our boys are, we have some good players, let us bring them in and see how far they can go, I remember Joseph Yobo when he was in Belgium, I brought him in myself, he had never played for Nigeria before but I knew his family very well, I invited him, he joined the team and he was one of the best, he was an attacker when he joined the team, and later on, he became a defender Most of our boys are in Europe, the U17 players that have been scout out there, we know our boys are strong, intelligent, highly technical and obedient,kinds of players across all competitions, we have got to monitor them, we know where these U17 players are, then we invite and sync the group. My advice is that we should go and look for them, thank God that the U17 coach is Nduka Ugbade, I have been working with him since1985, now he is coaching the U17, there is nothing that will stop him from bringing the cup to Nigeria. He was a very genuine player, obedient and calm, all these things were taken from me, I am very confident he would bring the cup home and for the U20 too, Oladunni Oyekale is working with Ladan Bosso, he must also bring his contribution to the table because that is what I used to do with my assistants, I formed my team and asked my assistant to form his team and we compare notes, we must learn to respect our assistants.

When you were preparing for Saudi 1989 competition, you relied more on local players, don’t you think we have a problem with our scouting system now?

I think the first problem is lack of continuity; when I took over, the first thing I did was to invite all the 18 players that played in the previous U-17 World Cup, that was where I got Angus Ikeji, Bawa Abdullahi, and the likes, and then I started going round the country to play friendly matches so as to get more players. I went to all the states to pick them, my assistant at that time was the late Kelechi Emeteole, a very good coach, we concentrated on all aspects of the game, and we showed them how the game should be played. Look at Manchester City, they have a philosophy, everyone plays within that philosophy, it is important and then you also need left-footers, they are special players…..

You masterminded one of the most memorable moments in Nigerian football when you inspired your side from 4-0 down against the USSR to win in the quarterfinal of the Saudi Arabia 1989 tournament. Sincerely speaking, did you think your side could have come back in the game?

At 4-0, I realised that there was a poor link be-tween my right full-back and the number 6; I had to change the central defence. Then I had Chinedu Odiari who had done well before but for the match, he was complaining about headaches and I told the doctor to look at him. But when it was 4-0 I looked at him on the bench but this time he was eager to play and I went to him that he had to go in there to block the goals, we couldn’t afford to allow more goals to get in, that if we didn’t concede again we would go back to Nigeria and apologise.

He got in and we blocked those goals, and the USSR also made a mistake, they removed their top scorer Oleg Salenko, I looked at their coach and said ‘but the game has not ended, you removed this guy? I also noticed that they were just passing the ball around; they didn’t want to score again. We scored the first goal through Chris Ohenhen, a fantastic free kick and then again we won another free kick in a good area, Ohenhen hit another shot for the second goal. At 4-2, I told everyone to attack, I gave them the instruction to throw long balls and that was why Sam Elijah who was neither a midfielder nor striker got that third goal, and then Ugbade scored the fourth goal, then we won during the penalty shootout, it was miraculous

Having done that magic, Nigerians were expecting that we will go all the way but Portugal beat us 2-0 in the final and it was a huge disappointment what happened?

That 2-0 defeat was noble for us because most of the players were playing with injuries in the final it was so bad to the extent that only one player was on the reserve to play. The most affected player was Ugbade because he had a bad ankle after scoring that goal against Russia. Portugal had played us before in the group stage; they knew our team just like we knew them but they were lucky going by the situation we found ourselves regarding injuries. We were happy in the end because we had made our mark.

We are the first African team to reach the final I remember the late MKO Abiola, he was sent to us, and he came to pick us up, he came with Sani Abacha and they came with an empty plane hoping that we are going to carry the cup. I remember Abiola promising me a brand-new car if we win the cup. So when we were on the plane and we were jisting, he said he would still buy me a car but it would be Tokunbo (fairly used). I was confused because I didn’t know what was called Tokunbo then.

The man said something that I could never believe; he said he had over 250 businesses and anywhere he went to, his money was ready. He had a bakery, he had a bookshop, had so many small businesses but they were fetching him huge money he said he was doing it so that he and his family would not suffer in the future. His many businesses are still helping his family today.

