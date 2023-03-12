Sports

Peseiro skeptical of Osimhen winning Ballon d’Or

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has spoken about the chances of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or award. While acknowledging Osimhen’s abilities as an ideal striker, Peseiro expressed uncertainty about his chances of winning the award. In an interview with reporters in Naples, Peseiro said, “Victor Osimhen is an exceptional player. He has all the qualities of a great striker, and he can play for any top club in the world, whether in the Premier League or elsewhere.

“I don’t know if he’ll win the Ballon d’Or, but I’ll say this: he’ll certainly win the top scorer (award) many times. Because he has an impressive scoring ability.” Peseiro also praised Osimhen for his overall skillset, saying: “And not only that, the qualities that impress me about him are more and more. He greatly helps the team, frees up space, makes assists, and defends.

“Italy is a good school because your strikers participate a lot in the defensive phase. Everyone does it, but Osimhen does it very, very well. He’s a beast, an animal.” Despite Peseiro’s cautious outlook on Osimhen’s Ballon d’Or prospects, the Nigerian striker’s fans and supporters remain optimistic about his future.

