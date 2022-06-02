Peseiro targets first victory against Ecuador

Newly-appointed Manager of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, José Peseiro, will be targeting his first victory when his team faceoff against Ecuador, as Nigeria wrap-up their trip to the United States of America. The Portuguese who took over the team recently had a debut to forget as Nigeria was defeated 2-1 by Mexico also in the USA with the team preparing for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principle later in the month as Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ecuador on the other hand, managed by Gustavo Alfaro, will be featuring in Qatar, and they have been zoned in Group A along- s i d e hosts Qatar, the Netherlands and reigning African champions Senegal.

The fixture against the three-time African champions, Nigeria will give them an insight into what to expect against Aliou Cisse’s Lions of Teranga when the global football showpiece gets underway in November. Both countries have never met at any level of football, nonetheless, the match is expected to produce fireworks.

The match against the Ecuadorians comes exactly a week before the Super Eagles tackle the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja in their opener to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series. A total of 20 players are now available to Peseiro and the rest of the coaching crew to pick from against the feisty South Americans, known for their pace, poise and power.

