Sports

Peseiro targets first victory against Ecuador

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Newly-appointed Manager of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, José Peseiro, will be targeting his first victory when his team faceoff against Ecuador, as Nigeria wrap-up their trip to the United States of America. The Portuguese who took over the team recently had a debut to forget as Nigeria was defeated 2-1 by Mexico also in the USA with the team preparing for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principle later in the month as Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ecuador on the other hand, managed by Gustavo Alfaro, will be featuring in Qatar, and they have been zoned in Group A along- s i d e hosts Qatar, the Netherlands and reigning African champions Senegal.

The fixture against the three-time African champions, Nigeria will give them an insight into what to expect against Aliou Cisse’s Lions of Teranga when the global football showpiece gets underway in November. Both countries have never met at any level of football, nonetheless, the match is expected to produce fireworks.

The match against the Ecuadorians comes exactly a week before the Super Eagles tackle the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja in their opener to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series. A total of 20 players are now available to Peseiro and the rest of the coaching crew to pick from against the feisty South Americans, known for their pace, poise and power.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Euro 2020: France face Germany as Portugal begin title defence on Super Tuesday

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reigning champions Portugal begin their defence of the trophy against Hungary at Euro 2020 in Budapest on Tuesday as World Cup holders France take on Germany in a hotly-anticipated clash between two of the continent’s heavyweights. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal are set to have the honour of a full house in the Hungarian capital, with […]
Sports

Russian, Belarusian runners banned from Boston Marathon

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian and Belarusian runners will not be allowed to take part in this year’s Boston Marathon because of the invasion of Ukraine, organisers said on Wednesday. Russian and Belarusian athletes living in their respective countries are barred from the April 18 race, the Boston Athletic Association said. However, Russian and Belarusian citizens not residing […]
Sports

Non contact Sporting activities resume in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In line with the recently approved established protocol for Sporting activities by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Nigeria where non-contact sports were sanctioned to resume across the country, Lagos State as the sporting hub in the country has swung into action immediately after the pronouncement through the Lagos State Sports Commission.   Sporting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica