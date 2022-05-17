Sports

Peseiro to earn $70,000 monthly

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

New Super Eagles Manager, Jose Peseiro will earn seventy thousand dollars ($70, 000.00) as monthly salary for initial 12-month contract according to sources close to Nigeria Football Federation.

 

Although details of the contract agreement between the NFF and the newly-announced Head Coach of the Super Eagles are not open in the public, it has been gathered that the 62-year-old will sign an initial one-year contract with the NFF subject to renewal if his performances merit extension

 

The NFF issued a press statement on Sun  day announcing it had settled for the former Real Madrid assistant coach, the federation was silent on the details of the contract agreement with the Portuguese manager. We gathered the new Super Eagles Head Coach will receive $70,000 monthly (over N29m) from which he would pay his two incoming personal assistants.

 

It was further learnt that the NFF is signing just a year’s deal with Peseiro with an option for another year depending on how things turn out in the initial 12 months. Among other clauses in his contract, Peseiro is expected to watch 60 per cent of domestic league games as he has been mandated to discover homegrown talents for the national team.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Osimhen scores hat-trick on Napoli debut

Posted on Author Reporter

Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick on his first appearance in a Napoli shirt as the Partenopei recorded an 11-0 friendly win over L’Aquila on Friday. Napoli officially began their pre-season preparations with a mini-tournament against Castel di Sangro, who were outclassed. In the second game, manager Gennaro Gattuso deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation […]
Sports

Aussie Open: Djokovic criticised for medical exemption

Posted on Author Reporter

  Seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion Jamie Murray was among those to question the decision to grant world No 1 Novak Djokovic a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to compete at the Australian Open. Djokovic, gunning for a 10th title at Melbourne Park later this month, was cleared to play in […]
Sports

Football needs strong content, says Dare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said football is nothing without content, insisting that Nigerian Football League cannot thrive without Contents. Dare made this assertion during an inspection tour of the Surulere National Stadium , Lagos currently undergoing rehabilitation.   According to the Minister, “our football league must be ‘Content Stupid’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica