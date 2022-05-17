Peseiro to earn $70,000 monthly

New Super Eagles Manager, Jose Peseiro will earn seventy thousand dollars ($70, 000.00) as monthly salary for initial 12-month contract according to sources close to Nigeria Football Federation.

Although details of the contract agreement between the NFF and the newly-announced Head Coach of the Super Eagles are not open in the public, it has been gathered that the 62-year-old will sign an initial one-year contract with the NFF subject to renewal if his performances merit extension

The NFF issued a press statement on Sun day announcing it had settled for the former Real Madrid assistant coach, the federation was silent on the details of the contract agreement with the Portuguese manager. We gathered the new Super Eagles Head Coach will receive $70,000 monthly (over N29m) from which he would pay his two incoming personal assistants.

It was further learnt that the NFF is signing just a year’s deal with Peseiro with an option for another year depending on how things turn out in the initial 12 months. Among other clauses in his contract, Peseiro is expected to watch 60 per cent of domestic league games as he has been mandated to discover homegrown talents for the national team.

