Peseiro’s unpaid wages and other matters

At a time when the Super Eagles failed to pick a World Cup ticket, we expect many other things to work well but rather there are more problems to contend with. There is the matter of the Federation Cup which was inconclusive due to the mal-administration of the Amaju Pinnick regime. Ibrahim Gusau and his team after one month in office are yet to resolve this as eight quarterfinalists are waiting with no date for their games and no ticket at stake for the winners since Pinnick handpicked Kwara United for the continental slot earlier in the year.

The national U-17 female team, the Flamingos, showed so much promise to clinch the bronze medal at the FIFA U-17 Women World Cup, which ended in India recently, and we expect that the NFF will work with its technical team to ensure these girls are well groomed to form the nucleus of the Super Falcons. Domestic football is expected to form the basis to evaluate the standard of football in the country is in shambles. It is not out of place to also say that the country’s football is in a state of comatose. The league is not in session and no one knows when the kick-off will be.

It was no surprise that the country’s continental representatives crashed out early just as the home-based Eagles also lost to Ghana in the CHAN competition. As if all these were not enough, news emerged that the NFF was owing the new Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro. The Portuguese was engaged in May and till date the handler is yet to be paid. The NFF is expected to pay Peseiro $70,000 per month and so a total of $420,000 is being owed. This is a very sad tale and it is not the first time such is happening. Former handler, Gernot Rohr, dragged the NFF to Court of Arbitration for Sport and Nigeria is yet to pay his outstanding wages till now.

We recall Peseiro took charge of the Eagles with two friendly games played in the United States of America. Nigeria lost 1-0 to Ecuador and also lost 2-1 to Mexico. In the competitive games however, Nigeria defeated Sierra Leone 2-0 and walloped Sao Tome with a record score of 10-0. It must be stressed that getting a coach abroad to handle the Eagles is not compulsory. If the wages of the manager cannot be guaranteed, it is not necessary to go for a foreign manager. We make bold to say there are notable and experienced Nigerians who can handle the Eagles but the NFF and indeed Nigerians will not be patient enough to allow the coaches to gradually drill the team to the expected standard. That Nigeria is owing Peseiro six months’ salary is bad enough for the image of the country. Which other coach will be willing to come to the country? We remember the Brazilian coach engaged to handle Eagles years back ran away after signing the contract when he was told by some people that his wages were not guaranteed. No doubt, Gusau has a price he has to pay for the former president, Amaju Pinnick, who stood by him to win the election but who reduced the country’s football almost to zero level.

It is believed that Peseiro might walk out on the Eagles job but the NFF has debunked this adding that the body had ‘no issue’ with the Eagles manager while also admitting that the coach was owed salaries. We insist the Portuguese must be paid. The talk about the Federal Government paying the coaches is because NFF also talks about its autonomy.

The federation has sponsors and the board should be responsible enough to find a way around it. If the government is to pay and the money is delayed, the NFF should handle this while the government money comes. There is no need to engage a foreign handler if the country has to be talking about wages and allowances almost always. A former international, Ifeanyi Udeze, said it was important to have a proper plan about the wage payment of every manager. “It is a contract but we seem not to take this as a serious issue here. We can go for a foreign coach when we have everything in place but if not we should simply look inwards to set up the national team and put the players in winning mode,” Udeze said. The defence of the football federation over the unpaid wages of Peseiro is unfortunate. NFF insisted that the body had no issues with the coach just as the boy confirmed that the coach was yet to be paid a dime since he assumed office six months ago. We make bold to say enough is enough. NFF should settle for a Nigerian coach to save the country from further global embarrassment of owing salaries of their foreign coaches.

