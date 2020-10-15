News

Pest control experts want tax harmonisation

Pest Control operators in Lagos State yesterday sought the intervention of the Lagos State Government on the harmonization of taxes levied by some local government councils. They said a situation where different charge regimes are in place in different local council areas does not bode well for their business.

The body called on the appropriate regulatory bodies including the Ministry of Environment and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to rein in the councils to adopt the same template in the amount charged companies playing in the environmental cleaning space to drive the business. President, Pest Control Association of Nigeria (PECA), Kunle Williams, disclosed this in Lagos at a one-day Proficiency Seminar / Exhibition on Integrated Pest Control Management and COVID – 19 Disinfection Procedures.

Williams said besides the need to harmonize the taxes charged by local councils, the regulatory body needed to sanitize the industry by ridding it of quacks, who were denting the image of professionals operators. He said there was a need to step up the regulatory bar to improve the quality of services for business people and professionals involved in integrated environmental health management.

