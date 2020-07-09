Pests cost us N50m annually, cry Ebonyi rice farmers

People of Ekpaomaka in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday said they were losing over N50 million annually to pests. According to them, pests have continued to destroy their rice farms since 2016. Ekpaomaka, one of the neighbouring communities with Cross River State, is one of the communities in Ikwo, Ebonyi State producing rice in large quantities. But the people said they no longer produced the ones their families could consume let alone in large quantities since pests started destroying their rice farms in 2016. They said their children hadalldroppedoutof schools because of lack of money to continue training them.

The people said before pests started attacking their rice farms, each farmer who cultivated rice on a plot of land made over 15 big drums of rice which they processed and sold to solve their financial needs. But, according to them, they now produce half a drum of rice on a plot of land which has brought hunger and general hardship to them. One of the rice farmers, Okpozu Chukwuma, told our correspondent in the community that pests had made many rice farmers in the area to stop farming.

He said: “We have vast arable land for rice cultivation and other crops but the problem we have is pests. We need insecticides and pesticides because pests have dealt with us; they have eaten up our crops, especially rice. “Since 2016, pests have continued to eat our rice and we have not been able to get the pesticides that can kill them. Since that year, we have been having low production and also hunger. This year, we are afraid that pests will attack our rice and thatiswhywestartedricecultivation this year as early as May when we are supposed to start in July. We are very much afraid.

We want the government to save us from pests this year. “Once the pests attack the rice, the leaves will dry off and there will be no fruits on it. Since 2016 that the pests started, we lose not less than N50 million every year to pests. We are known for massive rice production but pests have remained our obstacle and it is causing us a lot of problems including hunger because we no longer produce what we eat. We have low productivity generally.”

Like this: Like Loading...