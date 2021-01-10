Pete Edochie drums support for son, Yul Edochie’s presidential ambition

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie is solidly supporting his son, Yul Edochie as he declared intention to run for the office of the President come 2023. In a post on the social media handle of the legendary actor, he wrote, “Happy birthday son @yuleedochie, the future president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The proud father ended the post by praising his son for behaving like his father, calling him ‘Omekannaya 1’ Yul Edochie, who followed his father’s footsteps into the movie industry, recently declared his ambition to run for presidency on his 39th birthday, January 7, 2021.

Aside dishing out several engaging movies, Yul Edochie has been an advocate for good governance. He demonstrated his disagreement with the poor leadership in the country when he marched with many young people in the # E n d – S A R S protest t h a t rocked Nigeria last year.

In 2017, he ran for Anambra state governorship election. Though he did not win, Yul believes strongly that to get the desired change for Nigeria, young people should put their talks into action. This is why it did not come as a surprise when he declared intention to run for President.

“Happy 39th birthday to me. Last year l asked for wisdom, you gave it to me Lord. This year I ask for your grace oh Lord as I prepare to run for President of Nigeria in 2023. “To bring real Peace, Unity & Progress. The youths deserve a chance to fix our Nation So help us God,” he wrote.

Like this: Like Loading...