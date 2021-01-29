Pete Edochie eulogises Rawlings

Like millions of Ghanaian who are still mourning the death of former president Jerry John Rawlings, veteran actor, Pete Edochie, is also still in a state of mourning. The ex-president who died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Korle-Bu Teaching hospital in Accra after being admitted on the grounds of ‘short term’ illness, was a good friend of the actor. Edochie in a video sighted on Instagram eulogised the deceased and briefly mentioned how they were so fond of each other.

The Nollywood movie icon submitted that it is indeed a matter of time before he joins him in the great beyond as he bade him goodbye. His words: “My brother Jerry, your passing has reminded me once more that death is the ultimate destiny of man. I am told by authorities that death is simply the separation of the spirit from the body, and the spirit does not die. “

F o r two people who were as close as both of us, I’d say it is a question of time. When my own spirit gets separated from my body, we shall meet again, we shall smile, we shall hug and we shall tell out jokes. Until then, goodbye Jerry.”

