Pete Edochie speaks on domestic violence and breakups in marriages

Veteran actor, Pete Edochie, has attributed the prevalence of domestic violence and breakups in marriages to the practice of feminism in African homes. The film star spoke in a BBC Igbo interview, where he dwelled on issues he said frustrates men out of marriages. “Feminism isn’t something black people are known for. Once a woman leaves her parents to meet her husband and take his surname, she is to be submissive to him.

If she wasn’t married, she can do whatever she wants,” he said. “Women walk and show off their behinds, it’s so that men would find them. If you see such a woman and express your marriage interest, then she starts walking properly. Our women plunge into feminism nowadays. “They can’t even keep their husbands anymore.

Is that a good thing? These women are schooled but a lot of wives now can’t even cook — one thing that a woman should be good in so as to be able to keep her husband. “My mother was not educated but she would cook all sorts of soups, including bitter leaf, oha, ogbono, okro, egusi, ukwa, and what have you. My father would always get back home hurriedly to eat what his wife had cooked. “Today, our wives can’t even cook anymore. Women who can’t cook aren’t supposed to call themselves women. And feminism is what causes women to be beaten up in marriages. You complain to a woman and she retorts.

