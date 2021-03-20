Arts & Entertainments

Pete Edochie, Yul differ on giving gifts to in-laws

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has disagreed with his father, Pete Edochie’s stance on gifting in-laws. The patriarch of the Edochie family in a recent interview had said that any father who wants to gift his married daughter a car and gives it in her name is destroying the daughter’s marriage.

He advised the father to buy the car in his son-in-law’s name. However, in a post shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, Yul disagreed with his father’s opinion. “Of course Chief is entitled to his opinion, @peteedochie. And back then their ways were different. For me, if I buy a car for my daughter @danielleyuledochie as a wedding gift, I’ll give it to her to register in whatever name she likes. If she asks me to do the registration for her then I’ll register it in HER name,” he wrote.

In the now-viral interview, the veteran actor advised women to creatively adopt ways to discourage their husbands from cheating. He said: “Solomon had 1000 wives and 700 concubines. If a man decides to take many more wives, what are you going to do? Nothing. If you think your husband is going out to have an affair, put a packet of condoms in his bag.

When he sees it, he’ll know you have his interest at heart.” This is not the first time Edochie will be making a controversial statement. It will be recalled in 2020 that in 2020, the actor set social media on fair after he slammed men who knee to propose to their wives. According to him, it is very wrong in the Igbo tradition.

