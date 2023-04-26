Peter Enahoro, Legendary Journalist, Dies Aged 88

Peter Enahoro, the legendary journalist, is dead. Enahoro died on Monday in London, the United Kingdom, at 88. Bunmi Sofola, a popular columnist, in a statement yesterday, announced the death of the veteran journalist. “

Regret to announce the passing on of our iconic journalist Peter Enahoro “Peter Pan” today in London at the age of 88. RIP,” the statement reads. “Also known by the pen name of “Peter Pan” because of his popular column in New African magazine under that name.

He has been described as ‘perhaps Africa’s best-known international journalist.” The veteran journalist was born on January 21, 1935. He started his media career as an assistant publicity officer in the now Federal Ministry of Information in 1954. In 1955, he joined Daily Times as a sub-editor at the age of 20.

Three years later, he became the assistant district manager at Rediffusion Services, Ibadan, Oyo State. He equally served in various editorship capacities at the Nigerian Sunday Times and Daily Times.

In the 1960s, Enahoro left Nigeria in a self-imposed exile. The veteran journalist wrote the famous book ‘How to be a Nigerian’, first published in 1966.