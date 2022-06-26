Peter Mbah: A disruptor heading to Enugu Govt House

An oil mogul, seasoned entrepreneur and a product of the Igbo Apprenticeship Scheme, Peter Mbah, who has over 28 years experience in business and a stint in public service in 2003, recently emerged the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, defeating his opponents by a very wide margin. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that Mbah will bring into governance, the magical touch that grew Pinnacle Oil and Gas from obscurity to the very top of the Nigerian downstream oil industry

Enugu PDP’s governorship flag bearer in the 2023 elections

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Mr. Peter Ndubuishi Mbah, was elected the Enugu State PDP governorship candidate at the conclusion of recent primary election of the party. He defeated eight other aspirants after eight withdrew from the election with a total of 790 votes.

In his victory speech, Mbah thanked his co-contestants and the incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for making the feat possible. He promised to serve the people of Enugu State with sincerity and honesty and to be fair to all and all sections of the state. The aspirants, who stepped down for Mbah included: Gilbert Nnaji, Abraham Onyishi and Kingsley Udeh.

Others were Erasmus Anike, Nwabueze Ugwu, Raph Nwoye, Prof. Jehu Nnaji, Beloved Dan Anike and GOC Ajah Aspirants such as a former deputy senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Chinyeaka Ohaa were not present at the election.

Meeting Peter Mbah

Mbah is a Nigerian professional and businessman with over 28 years experience. He has a long track record of entrepreneurship, characterised by iconoclasm, which has driven him to continually question the status quo in every industry he has found himself.

Mbah’s experience cuts across various sectors and activities including, Import trade, oil and gas sales and distribution and maritime logistics. He also has his footprints on the sands of public service, having served as the Chief of Staff to the Enugu State Governor and Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development in the Chimaroke Nnamani administration. Mbah had been the managing director and chief executive officer of several successful companies.

He founded Peter Mbah Investments Limited in 1992, a company involved in provision of services in the oil and gas sector and also sole representative of an international oil corporation based in Fresno, California USA; Gilpel Industries Limited, a major importer of general goods with annual turnover in excess of $300 million. He was also on the board of three other companies.

His quest for continuous growth and empowerment has seen him through the completion of a Chief Executive Programme at the Lagos Business School, after which he bagged an MBA from IESE Business School, Barcelona Spain.

He holds an LL.B in Law from the University of East London, and an LLM in Maritime Law from Lagos State University. He is also a Fellow of the Certified Institute of Public Administration and Management (CIPM). A highly skilled negotiator, he has received several honorary awards from Rotary International District 9140, the Certified Institute of Public Administration and Management and Newswatch Magazine as one of the ten most outstanding Commissioners in Nigeria in 2005.

How Mbah climbed to the top

Mbah in recent public statement had said that his life trajectory exemplifies the short, calculated steps of the ladder. “The steps were taken smoothly, the next taken with great pains and discomfort and two other next steps lifted as if taking smooth steps… that was part of my life from the outset.”

Today, Mbah’s Pinnacle Oil and Gas is one of the industry’s leading players which has succeeded in eliminating multiple handling of operations in the oil industry space.

He controls 23% of the downstream sector. The company owns one of the largest oil facilities in Nigeria today, with a world-class monstrous storage facility that has enabled the industry to cut down immensely on costs and turn-around time in operation.

The company also offers one of the largest offshore liquid bulk terminals in Africa and is creating values through excellent services. Mbah commenced schooling at the Army Children’s School, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at a tender age of five and attracted school-wide attention for his brilliance.

Promoted to skip Elementary Three due to his brilliance, Peter began to read biographies while in Elementary school, chief of which was This Life, a bulky biography of legendary Hollywood actor, Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor in 1964 for his role in Lilies of the Field.

This Life is the narrative of how a poor young man from the Bahamas, who couldn’t speak good English, came to the US, cleaning the streets, going to shops to beg and who eventually got a job as a cleaner. Poitier eventually improved himself and got to win an Oscar. This story, at the tender age he read the book, inspired Peter to aim for the top, no matter the huge existential limitations confronting him at the time.

At 12 years old, Mbah was the small boy who, with a distinction in the First School Leaving Examination, when his parents were at a financial crossroads because his admittance to college would mean the stoppage of his siblings’ schooling, confidently told his mom he would rather drop out of school to start trading than have their schooling halted. He was thereafter seconded to a family friend in Lagos, from their Port Harcourt base, to live and work as an apprentice electronics boy at Alaba International Market, Lagos.

“After doing this for a while, I found out I had saved enough money to stand on my own. My path then crossed with a company in Germany which started sending me Mercedes Benz parts. I sold them here in Nigeria and repatriated their money to Germany,” he said. Then, another opportunity presented itself. The young Peter began to represent another company from Turkey and rose to become its sole representative.

The company was shipping its goods to him and after sale, he would again repatriate their money to them. “The company obliged me with an open credit at a time when the average Nigerian had become a suspect in international business partnership. The lesson I learnt from this interface with the company is that trust is a cash which can be dispensed with the moment you exhaust its balance,” he said.

“Sometime in 1993, a brother of mine, who was a vice president of an international company met me and wanted me to be representing his company in Nigeria. His company was lifting crude oil from Nigeria. He wanted me to be an agent of the company in Nigeria and we agreed on my collecting 25 cents from every barrel of oil lifted in the country. I did it for a while before this venture ran into stormy waters due to the fraudulent disposition of some Nigerians involved. I lost so much foreign currency but got my determination level lifted.”

This loss, however, made the young Peter look inwards to the possibility of his being a major player in the oil industry. The transaction was a failure and even though what he lost was a lot, what he gained from the unfortunate encounter was an opportunity to understudy the oil industry and most importantly, a resolve to be at the top. He told the young undergraduates that the morale that lay in what he did was that integrity and hard-work are conjoined Siamese twins, intertwined and which go, one after the other.

The desire to inculcate these noble values in the upcoming generations inspired him to establish Focus International Schools, a primary and secondary school rolled into one, which he patterned to be world-class. “I began to think of setting up my own oil company.

Thereafter, I did a lot of shipping and oil and gas businesses, pursued an academic career and even sought to enter into the public service by vying for an elective office in Enugu State in 2003,” he said.

Incursion into public life

Mbah first ran for an elective office in 2003. An adventure it was disclosed was the turning point in his life. He ran a campaign that was so unusually sophisticated that, even when he lost the election, the governor of Enugu State at the time, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, asked that he be brought to him, asking that he be made his Chief of Staff.

He was later to become the state’s Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development. As a testament to the uncommon development he made in the state’s fiscal operations, through the strategy document he evolved which became the operating document for Enugu State government’s development programmes, the Newswatch magazine’s special publication of July 3, 2006, described Mbah as “a man ahead of his time.”

After that career in the public service, Mbah came back to Lagos and rented a one-room office on the mainland at Ahmed Onibudo Street, with himself, secretary and office assistant as staff, and registered Pinnacle Oil Company Limited with which he began to engage in buying and selling of oil products.

Despite the rise of Pinnacle Oil and Gas in the industry, Mbah had said: “At Pinnacle, we have come to realize that getting to the top is not the end itself. We must struggle to keep up with the strategies that have kept us afloat. Any corporation that refuses to grow would be swallowed up by those just growing or it may dissolve into nothingness.

Our strategy for the future is to mull the idea of JVAs, mergers, take-overs and the sort in the same sector with companies with the same values where we can add to each other’s values and grow bigger therefrom.

Ultimately, we put God at the cusp of our endeavours.” However, as the old saying goes that man proposes and God disposes, the great people of Enugu State, oblivious of the mergers, take-over and JVAs that Mbah projects for Pinnacle, are asking him to abandon all those lofty dreams, leave a company whose yearly turnover is greater than their state’s earnings in eight years, to replicate the turnaround he made at Pinnacle in his home state and pilot their affairs the way he did at Pinnacle. Peter has heeded the call? Mbah, who is married with children clocked 51 years in March 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...