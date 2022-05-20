Metro & Crime

Peter Nielsen, Dane who killed Nigerian wife, daughter, sentenced to death

Posted on

 

 

A Lagos High Court on Friday  sentenced a Dane, Peter Nielsen, to death by hanging for  killing his Nigerian wife and daughter.

Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile convicted Nielsen, 54, on two counts of murder brought against him by Lagos State Government.

The judge sentenced Nielsen to death by hanging on both counts.

The Dane was charged with the death of his wife and singer, Zainab, and their three-year-old daughter, Petra.

Lagos State Government accused him  of smothering Zainab and Petra to death at 3.45 a.m. at No. 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Nielsen was arraigned on June 13, 2018.

He pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

