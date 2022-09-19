Peter Obi: A quintessential AVATAR

“Avatar” is a Sanskrit word meaning a “descent.” In general, it can refer to a new, unexpected, or revolutionary person or event. Specifically, it has been used to refer to the appearance of a deity on earth, whether in human form or as an apparition. There are quite a few persons who may appear to be on the same level of political awakening with their contemporaries, but are actually more intuited and in tuned in both knowledge and human capacity for leadership than they do.

Thus, whenever such a person is discovered, especially in the area of governance, he or she should be “exploited” or “explored” to bring about the desired social development or political reengineering, as it is desired for Nigeria today.

In the current Nigeria’s political dispensation, it seems Mr Peter Obi fits into the above model and hence could be called a “political avatar”. My choice of using the word “avatar” for Mr Peter Obi, (P.O) is not based on spirituality but simply to say that he has become an embodiment of a movement “without structure”, an abstraction in Nigerian political space. It is opined that before someone goes about destroying a nest, that person need to be certain that the nest is that of bees, wasps or hornets. Why? It is well known that the sting of a hornet is particularly painful. If one stirs a hornets’ nest, the insects pour out to defend their home and sting the perpetrator unmercifully. PDP which Peter Obi joined with the intention of running as a Presidential candidate tactically eliminated him by what some people tagged “reversed dollarization in the party”.

This paved way to his exit since, as a “stingy man”, he could not join in the “reversed dollarization” saga of their primaries. His exit is like stirring up a hornet’s nest. According to one of the PDP stalwarts, P.O’s exit from PDP created an unpleasant situation for them while his joining the Labour Party became phenomenal like the # ENDSARS #. Obi’s giant stride into the Presidential race appears very precarious. This is because the situation in Nigeria now looks irredeemable due to the “humongous” corrupt practices in almost all the sectors of the Nigerian economy – power, education, and judiciary etc, coupled with the insecurity that has overwhelmed the security apparatus. To salvage Nigeria from her present quagmire is a feat that requires someone driven by the “hand of God” which Maradona, the Argentina football legend said gave them victory when he use his hand to score the winning goal for their country to win the world cup. P.O indeed is endowed with what can be described as robust leadership capabilities or qualities, peculiar to avatars.

Mr Obi’s antecedents as former governor of Anambra state are proofs of possessing such “salvaging” potentials enmeshed in his credentials. Noteworthy are the facts that Mr. Peter Obi employed the internal mechanisms of Anambra state to bring the abysmal position in educational sector in Anambra State to number one (No 1); liquidated all debts owed by his predecessors (pensioners, civil servants particularly teachers) and left with a clean handover note devoid of debts and some assets in cash and bonds. His eight-year governance of Anambra State was encumbered with terrible odds. For example during his first tenure he was impeached by the Anambra State House of Assembly which was dominated by PDP members against APGA, his party then. However, he was restored by God through the instrumentality of the court. Even before he became the governor, I can say categorically that God began to prepare him for governance at his very early age. I can recollect on few occasions we got talking in my nephew’s (name withheld married to P.O’s niece) house at Onitsha (when on holidays there). I found him to be a refined teenager with great “resolute tendencies”; no wonder he persevered to regain his mandate. Like every human being created by God, P.O was born for a purpose and that purpose is “selfless leadership” mentioned by Jesus Christ in Matthew 20:18 – “just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life as a ransom for many” – P.O’s eight-year track record of governance In Anambra State is a very good and verifiable testimony to the above leadership style (“you can verify; the records are there”).

He has been adjudged to have performed creditably well without any form of corruption found in him. His current bid to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is in line with the purpose of his life. Some very clear reasons many people missed the purpose of their life are because they focused on self aggrandizement (selfishness), power intoxication, jettisoning the rule of law and fear of God, but these were not found in this man P.O. He is unlike our past leaders who ended up as colossal failures.

Various investigations show that P.O did not amass wealth for himself but impacted lives, paying attention mainly to the needs of the people of Anambra State and even beyond. He had no space for “First Lady Syndrome”. He rather concentrated in salvaging the image of the state. As mentioned earlier, he succeeded in taking Anambra state from an abysmal low position in education to number one position in Nigeria; improved the health care sector and provided a sustainable life embedded in security of the citizenry and workers welfare.

It is becoming almost intractable not to see or perceive Mr. Peter Obi as a man with a vision, stirring the Nigerian youths to a Politically Enlightened Youth Movement (PEYM) devoid of tribe or religion. No sooner did he hand over to the next governor of Anambra State under APGA than he moved to PDP with the hope of actualising a higher leadership position.

