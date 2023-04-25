Politics

Peter Obi: Allegation Of Petitions’ Withdrawal False – Arabambi

…Says ‘we support Obi’s mission to reclaim mandate’

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Dr Arabambi Abayomi has said there is no truth in the alleged plan to discontinue the petitions filed by the party’s candidate, Peter Obi before election petitions tribunals.

Recall that the acting National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, had alleged that the suspended National Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade, had written to the tribunals seeking discountenance of the petitions.

But Arabambi in a statement, challenged the National Chairman Julius Abure, to produce a copy of the letter of engagement signed by Lamidi Apapa, or any other person, “to the lawyer that filled
the suit, and also a copy of the process filled to discontinue the petition that our presidential candidate filled before the tribunal.”

He stated that his group stands by the presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi’s mission “to reclaim the mandate freely given to him and our party during the February 25th, 2023 presidential and National Assembly election.”

Arabambi described the allegation by Abure as “cheap blackmail to gain public sympathy in other to cover up his… track,” adding that it was an “orchestrated plan to incite violence and chaos to make Nigeria ungovernable.”

