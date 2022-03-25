Peter Obi declares for president, gets endorsement from Anambra monarchs

…says he’s only person to unite Nigeria

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday officially declared his intention to contest for the presidency of Nigeria under the plat-form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Same yesterday, he got the endorsement of the 177 autonomous communities in Anambra State as their choice candidate. While making his declaration, Peter Obi noted that he is not seeking a political appointment but to fix Nigeria and unite the country as one.

“I am not contesting because I want a political appointment but to serve this country and unite Nigeria, and I am the only person that can unite Nigeria. “The state of our country is deplorable and the level of insecurity is indeed unfortunate and Nigeria has fallen to the lowest ebb in the comity of nations in the world; and I am the only one that can restore security in Nigeria.

“As president, I want security of lives and property in Borno State, in Minna, Niger State as I want it to be in Onitsha and in Kano or Ekiti states. “My interest in the presidency of Nigeria is to restore security and revamp our educational sector and also revive the health sector. I have seriously studied our country and I have come to discover that all that we need is to ensure security so that foreign aid, local investments would thrive in all parts of the country. “I have come to serve Nigeria and I am sure of restoring our country and uniting the country, because if there is no unity in Nigeria we cannot move ahead.

“You all know me very well; I do not need any more introduction. You all know what I did as governor of Anambra State. Anambra is like Nigeria and anybody who is able to manage Anambra State can manage Nigeria. I am calling for your support and I have confidence in you all that you will support me.”

Earlier, Sen. Uche Ekwunife of Anambra Central Senatorial District noted that those asking questions about which of the Igbo people are eligible to go for president are ignorant of the personality of Mr Peter Obi. “When you go to the North they say that they are waiting for the Igbo; and the person is Peter Obi. If you go to the West, they say that they are waiting for Ndigbo and they are waiting for Peter Obi; and you go to South South and they say they are waiting for Peter Obi. “This is a good product and a good product needs not so much stress to sell through, and that is Peter Obi. We, in Igbo land, have no choice but to support our brother because he is the next president of Nigeria,” she said. The Chairman of Anambra Traditional Rulers Council, the Obi of Onitsha, who was represented by Igwe Emma Nnabuife of Okija community, stated that the entire monarchs have spoken that Peter Obi is our man for presidency. “We need no other person but him and the Igbo have endorsed Mr Peter Obi as our candidate. And this is the turn of Ndigbo,” he noted. The high point of the occasion was the traditional prayers for his endorsement.

