News Top Stories

Peter Obi declares for president, gets endorsement from Anambra monarchs

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

…says he’s only person to unite Nigeria

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday officially declared his intention to contest for the presidency of Nigeria under the plat-form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Same yesterday, he got the endorsement of the 177 autonomous communities in Anambra State as their choice candidate. While making his declaration, Peter Obi noted that he is not seeking a political appointment but to fix Nigeria and unite the country as one.

“I am not contesting because I want a political appointment but to serve this country and unite Nigeria, and I am the only person that can unite Nigeria. “The state of our country is deplorable and the level of insecurity is indeed unfortunate and Nigeria has fallen to the lowest ebb in the comity of nations in the world; and I am the only one that can restore security in Nigeria.

“As president, I want security of lives and property in Borno State, in Minna, Niger State as I want it to be in Onitsha and in Kano or Ekiti states. “My interest in the presidency of Nigeria is to restore security and revamp our educational sector and also revive the health sector. I have seriously studied our country and I have come to discover that all that we need is to ensure security so that foreign aid, local investments would thrive in all parts of the country. “I have come to serve Nigeria and I am sure of restoring our country and uniting the country, because if there is no unity in Nigeria we cannot move ahead.

“You all know me very well; I do not need any more introduction. You all know what I did as governor of Anambra State. Anambra is like Nigeria and anybody who is able to manage Anambra State can manage Nigeria. I am calling for your support and I have confidence in you all that you will support me.”

Earlier, Sen. Uche Ekwunife of Anambra Central Senatorial District noted that those asking questions about which of the Igbo people are eligible to go for president are ignorant of the personality of Mr Peter Obi. “When you go to the North they say that they are waiting for the Igbo; and the person is Peter Obi. If you go to the West, they say that they are waiting for Ndigbo and they are waiting for Peter Obi; and you go to South South and they say they are waiting for Peter Obi. “This is a good product and a good product needs not so much stress to sell through, and that is Peter Obi. We, in Igbo land, have no choice but to support our brother because he is the next president of Nigeria,” she said. The Chairman of Anambra Traditional Rulers Council, the Obi of Onitsha, who was represented by Igwe Emma Nnabuife of Okija community, stated that the entire monarchs have spoken that Peter Obi is our man for presidency. “We need no other person but him and the Igbo have endorsed Mr Peter Obi as our candidate. And this is the turn of Ndigbo,” he noted. The high point of the occasion was the traditional prayers for his endorsement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: England to ban social gatherings over six following rise in COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England from Monday – with some exemptions – amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases. A new legal limit will ban larger groups meeting anywhere socially indoors or outdoors, No 10 said. But it will not apply to schools, workplaces or Covid-secure weddings, […]
News

‘Training Day’ short film shines light on suppression of citizen’s digital rights

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In the wake of the recent actions of nation state actors and associated groups in many African countries to subvert civil and digital rights of their citizens,   Paradigm Initiative, a pan-African social enterprise working to advance digital rights and inclusion in Africa, has released a short film entitled Training Day as a vehicle to […]
News

Alleged murder: Stop treating Chidinma like superstar, lawyers, activists charge police

Posted on Author Juliana Francis and Eniola Bambe

A 21-year-old 300-level female student of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Miss. Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, on June 24, 2021, left Nigerians reeling in shock as she revealed in chilling details, how she stabbed Super TV Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Michael Usifo Ataga, to death in self-defence. Chidinma, who looked like butter wouldn’t melt in her mouth, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica