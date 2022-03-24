Peter Obi declares for president, gets endorsement from Anambra monarchs

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, Thursday officially declared his intention to contest for the presidency of Nigeria under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Same day, he got the endorsement of the 177 autonomous communities in Anambra State as their choice candidate.

While making his declaration, Peter Obi noted that he is not seeking a political appointment but to fix Nigeria and unite the country as one.

“I am not contesting because I want a political appointment but to serve this country and unite Nigeria, and I am the only person that can unite Nigeria.

“The state of our country is deplorable and the level of insecurity is indeed unfortunate and Nigeria has fallen to the lowest ebb in the comity of nations in the world; and I am the only one that can restore security in Nigeria.

“As president, I want security of lives and property in Borno State, in Minna, Niger State as I want it to be in Onitsha and in Kano or Ekiti states.

“My interest in the presidency of Nigeria is to restore security and revamp our educational sector and also revive the health sector. I have seriously studied our country and I have come to discover that all that we need is to ensure security so that foreign aid, local investments would thrive in all parts of the country.”

Earlier, Sen. Uche Ekwunife of Anambra Central Senatorial District noted that those asking questions about which of the Igbo people are eligible to go for president are ignorant of the personality of Mr Peter Obi.

The Chairman of Anambra Traditional Rulers Council, the Obi of Onitsha, who was represented by Igwe Emma Nnabuife of Okija community, stated that the entire monarchs have spoken that Peter Obi is our man for presidency.

