2023 Elections Politics

Peter Obi Dismisses Allegations Against Soludo, Calls For LP Support

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comments Off on Peter Obi Dismisses Allegations Against Soludo, Calls For LP Support

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has dismissed the critics of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo over the rumoured warning that he would not provide the dividend of democracy to any community that did not vote for his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Obi who was in Awka, the state capital to speak with the State Assembly candidates of his party ahead of the March 18th election in the state said Soludo must have been misquoted, adding that he remains the governor of Anambra state and that all and sundry should support him.

“Gov Charles Soludo is our brother and he is the governor of Anambra state, I believe that he was misquoted and what we want is the provision of basic amenities, especially education”

“He is the governor and we must support him and everyone in Anambra state has to work with him for the progress and development of Anambra state,” he said.

Obi further explained that he has been on a visit to Enugu where he paid a condolence visit to the Enugu East Senatorial District candidate, Late Bar Oyibo Chukwu, adding that he is sure that the younger brother will win the election.

Obi urged Anambra voters to vote for the Labour Party and urged those that won the National Assembly election should render service while in office.

