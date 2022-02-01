News Top Stories

Peter Obi: I’ll contest 2023 Presidential election, if…

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has given the condition on which he would throw his hat in the ringasregardsthe2023presidential election contest.

 

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) vice-presidential candidate in the 2019 election inaninterviewwithTochukwu Ezeoke of Njenje Media, said though he is capable of turning around the fortunes of the country, he would wait on the decision of the PDP beforedeclaring hisintention.

 

He said: “All the elections that I followed in the past, the partythatIbelongtotoday, the PDP made a pronouncement and took a stand. “At least in 2019, when I was involved, where I can say Atiku graciously chose me as his running mate, in whom I remain eternally grateful to him for, the party decided that the candidate should come from the north and that was what the party decided.

 

“And I believe that the party owes it a duty to say what theirstandis. If itstandstoday is the south, be rest assured I  amaspiring, if theysaynorth, I can’t do otherwise or they chose the option that everybody is free, then, of course, you will be hearing from me.”

 

Theformergovernorwhile affirming his commitment to building a better Nigeria, advised all and sundry to choose a candidate who is competent and most importantly has integrity.

 

“What we are looking forin this country today are people of integrity, people of conscience, people who are less greedy. Educational qualification is not a measure of integrity; it doesn’t guarantee that somebody is less greedy or that people have conscience.”

He further added: “I have seen people here acquire what they don’t need. I saw it while I was serving, to fight corruption here, you need somebody who has integrity, who is not greedy, who has conscience.

 

If you have that, fighting corruption is easy, because, if you are not stealing, you will reduce stealing by 50 to 70 per cent. “And it is critical that you have somebody who is like that.

It is not when people are acquiring lands, houses, everything they don’t need; they want to live a lifestyle thatisfarbeyondtheeconomy of Nigeria, far beyond their earnings, thatiswhy theplace is collapsing.

 

“That is why we have insecurity; that is why we have poverty. We need to manage the costs efficiently and these are the critical areas as you people know as you look for people who will govern the country in the future.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

OBJ to PDP: God’ll help you with Nigeria’s burden

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday told leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) that God will help them carry the burden of Nigeria.   Addressing leaders of the party, who paid him a visit at his Obasanjo Library residence, led by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyochia Ayu, Obasanjo posited that God who […]
News Top Stories

2023 presidency: ‘Tinubu should support Ndigbo

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

…as mark of statesmanship   The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday urged the former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to support Ndigbo in her quest to realise the 2023 presidency.   The group noted that should Tinubu adhere to this adverse, it would […]
News

Boat mishap: Ortom sympathises with victims’ families

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday sympathised with families of the 28 victims whose boat capsized while crossing River Benue for an annual church conference.   This was as the state police command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed that three corpses had been recovered from River Benue by the marine police. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica