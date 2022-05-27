Peter Obi joins Labour Party

A former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who resigned from the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, has joined the Labour Party (LP) to contest the 2023 presidential election.

According to reports, Obi formally registered as a member of the party on Friday in his Ward in Anambra State.

Multiple sources close to the former governor confirmed the development.

It was learnt that Obi will issue a statement on the development through his media office before the end of Friday.

More details to follow…

