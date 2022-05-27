News

Peter Obi joins Labour Party

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who resigned from the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, has joined the Labour Party (LP) to contest the 2023 presidential election.

According to reports, Obi formally registered as a member of the party on Friday in his Ward in Anambra State.

Multiple sources close to the former governor confirmed the development.

It was learnt that Obi will issue a statement on the development through his media office before the end of Friday.

More details to follow…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Mustapha: Why I want to govern Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Ahead of the May 20 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, a governorship aspirant, Mr Abdul-Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha, yesterday said he has what it takes to attend to some of the yearnings of Lagosians begging for attention.   Mustapha, a former permanent secretary in the state’s Ministry of Energy and […]
News

Diezani’s Dominican citizenship, fraudulent scheme to escape justice –Sagay

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…says status makes extradition difficult The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has alleged that a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, may acquired her Dominican Republic citizenship ostensibly to “escape justice”. This was as Sagay noted that, by virtue of her dual citizenship, it would be extremely […]
News Top Stories

Kidnapping: UniAbuja deploys hunters, vigilantes on 24-hr patrol

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has engaged hunters and vigilantes on a 24-hour patrol of the school and its environs to prevent a repeat of the recent kidnapping that occurred at its staff quarters.   Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the institution, Modibbo Mohammed who disclosed this at a retreat for Principal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica