Peter Obi: Labor Party assures members of victory in Bauchi

Thousands members of the Bauchi State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) have declared their support for the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi assuring that he will win his election in the State.Accordingly, the members of the party from across all the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in State also declared their support and loyalty to the leadership of the party in the state led by the State Chairman, Mr Hussaini Saraki. They gathered on Saturday to demonstrate their support and appreciation to the leadership of the party, stating that the leadership has done tremendously well considering the success of the presidential campaign flag off held recently in the state. The Spokesperson for the group, Hajara Moses John, who addressed journalists immediately after their meeting, said that their focus remains how to ensure victory for the LP candidates.
