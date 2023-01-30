News

Peter Obi: Labor Party assures members of victory in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

Thousands members of the Bauchi State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) have declared their support for the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi assuring that he will win his election in the State.Accordingly, the members of the party from across all the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in State also declared their support and loyalty to the leadership of the party in the state led by the State Chairman, Mr Hussaini Saraki. They gathered on Saturday to demonstrate their support and appreciation to the leadership of the party, stating that the leadership has done tremendously well considering the success of the presidential campaign flag off held recently in the state. The Spokesperson for the group, Hajara Moses John, who addressed journalists immediately after their meeting, said that their focus remains how to ensure victory for the LP candidates.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Middle Belt dissociates self from food blockade to the South

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Kaduna State chapter, yesterday dissociated itself from the call for food blockade to the Southern part of the country. A statement from the forum made available to our correspondent in Kaduna, yesterday said: “The call is laughable, trash, nonsense in itsentiretyandunacceptable. “We, from the Middle Belt region of Nigeria shall […]
News

2023: Umahi’s opponent, Okorie, regains freedom

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Labour Party candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial District, Chief Linus Okorie, yesterday regained his freedom after being incarcerated at the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) for the past one month. He was reportedly freed by a State High Court in Abakaliki, following the withdrawal of criminal charges against him by the State […]
News

‘Lack of strategic thinkers in governance, bane of Nigeria’s progress’

Posted on Author Ola James

Delta South senatorial district candidate on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (rtd) yesterday said that Nigeria in general and Delta South in particular is stagnated because there are no strategic thinkers in governance. He said if he was elected to represent the people in the senate, he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica