Peter Obi makes case for his election in The Economist

…praises youth-driven Obidient Movement

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the February 25 presidential poll Mr. Peter Obi has highlighted reasons Nigerians should elect him. Obi shared his thoughts in an article published by The Economist yesterday. According to the former Anambra State Governor, recent events in the country, including insecurity, and terrorism, have tested the resolve of Nigerians and motivated them to demand better leaders. He said: “Nigeria witnessed several events last year that shook it to the core. “These included militia attacks, abductions and extrajudicial killings. The violence dominated headlines throughout the year, and our security agencies appeared hapless. “At the same time, our state-owned universities were shut for eight months as the union for academic staff faced off with the federal government over decades-old unmet promises. “Nigeria’s crude-oil revenue plummeted from a steady average of $3bn a month in 2014 to nothing last year as oil theft rose dramatically. “That is devastating for a country as dependent as Nigeria is on crude-oil sales. “There’s a direct relationship between the state of our country and the quality of its leadership.” Obi expressed hope in Nigeria’s potential to become a world power if the people are galvanised by leaders who will help realise the potential of Nigeria’s enormous depth of human resources.

 

Our Reporters

