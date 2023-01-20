News

Peter Obi, Not Eligible To Contest For Presidential Election Under Labour Party-Investigations Reveal

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The eligibility of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi is being questioned by some watchers of events, who revealed that the former Anambra State governor became a candidate of the party few days after becoming a member of the party contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act.

According to them, Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2022 states that each party is required to maintain a membership register in hard and soft copies and to make such register available to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not later than 30 days before the date fixed for primaries, congresses, and conventions.

Recall that on April 30, 2022, the INEC demanded all political parties to submit registers of its members.

The Labour Party however, held its presidential primaries on May 31, 2022, while Peter Obi joined the party on 27 May 2022, four days to the primaries.

“It follows that as of May 31, 2022 when Peter Obi purportedly won the ticket of the Labour Party, his name was not on the register of the party, which had been submitted to INEC in compliance with the requirement of Section 77 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“One of the constitutional requirements to become President is that the candidate must belong to a political party.

“Peter Obi is therefore not eligible to be a presidential candidate of the party because at the time he contested and won the ticket he was not a member of a political party,” said a source, who urged the INEC to “look into the matter and do the needful.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Otedola appointed Save the Children vice president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chairman of Geregu Power Plc and renowned philanthropist, Mr. Femi Otedola, has been invited by the Save the Children to join the prestigious group of the organisation’s Vice Presidents, in recognition of his philanthropic efforts to better the lives of children in Nigeria.   This was disclosed in a statement yesterday. The Save the […]
News

Violence grips Baghdad as influential cleric retires

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 15 people have been killed in clashes between Iraqi security forces and supporters of a powerful Shia cleric in the capital, Baghdad. Officials say dozens more were injured after protesters loyal to Moqtada al-Sadr stormed the presidential palace, reports the BBC. The violence began after Sadr announced his retirement from politics. His […]
News

2023: After eight years, North cannot retain power – Southern Govs insist

Posted on Author Reporter

…look beyond APC’s same faith ticket – Akeredolu tells Christians.     Adewale Momoh, Akure     With the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari gradually winding down, the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has insisted that the North cannot retain power in 2023 after spending eight years […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica