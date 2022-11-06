News

Peter Obi popular on social media, We’ll Crush him – Anambra PDP Presidential Management Committee

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

THE people of Anaocha Local Government Area in Anambra State, where the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi hails from, have vowed to reject him and his party in 2023 elections. They described the former Governor of Anambra State as a social media candidate, adding that the area has always been a People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) strong hold.

The 21 LG coordinators met yesterday with the Presidential Management Committee,(PCMC) office in Awka, to deliberate on the way forward for Atiku-Okowa ticket. The coordinator from Obi’s Local Government Adilieje Ugochukwu, said that Anaocha had always been PDP; regardless of whether Peter Obi was running, while assuring that the council area would still be delivered to the PDP.

“We were in the party before Peter OBI joined us when he left APGA. And PDP was already formidable and winning elections. His decision to leave after many years of benefiting from PDP and to pursue his personal ambitions cannot impact the party negatively. Peter Obi never consulted his political family before his decision to leave; for him, it was his personal ambition, and such cannot be binding on us all as we have our own personal ambition, which is for PDP to win in next year’s election and in other elections.

Do not be scared of anyone; we are in this to win. Our mandate is Atiku, and we’ll crush anyone standing in our way. We cannot allow our people to continue to be victims of emotions and sentiment. We are members of the PDP and must own up to our party and her presidential candidate and ensure that he wins in our local government and state. Peter OBI is only popular on social media and not in Anaocha. Anyone can organize a rally where every Tom Dickinson and Harry Potter will attend, but on the day of the election, the real voters will cast their votes accordingly. Peter Obi’s personal decision cannot be binding on us,” he said.

Chuma Ezeafurukwe, from Chief Chris Uba’s Aguata, and others, said the appointment of Prof Obiora Okonkwo, as the PDP campaign coordinator in Anambra, had rejuvenated the PDP in the State, saying they were confident of delivering results. The 21 local government coordinators of the PDP Presidential Management Committee and the candidates of the party had reiterated their desire to ensure that Anambra State was delivered to Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa in the 2023 general elections.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti PDP primary: Police arraign 98 for possessing illegal arms

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

No fewer than 98 suspected criminals were yesterday arraigned by the police before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for offences bordering on the breakdown of law and order   . According to police prosecutor Samson Osubu, the defendants were found in possession of unlawful arms in public and spurred violence. He said they committed the […]
News

12 LGs, monarchs endorse Okorocha’s recall from Senate

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

These are obviously not the best of times for a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who is presently fighting the political battle of his life in his home state, Imo. Okorocha’s kinsmen under the platform of Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) have commenced mobilization across the 12 council areas of Imo West […]
News

Covid outbreak on British Navy flagship

Posted on Author Reporter

  An outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed on the Royal Navy’s flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth. The BBC has been told there have been around 100 cases on the aircraft carrier, which is part way through a world tour. Several other warships in the fleet accompanying it are also affected. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica