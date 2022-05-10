Peter Obi praises nurses, midwives

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has praised nurses, midwives, and other health workers for their roles in the health care sector. In a message to commemorate the 2022 Nurses’ Week, the former Anambra State governor, who is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, said the nation remains grateful to the health workers, especially at the primary level, for their sacrifice throughout the period of COVID-19. He said: “As studies continue to point to the impending scarcity of nurses and midwives globally, to the tune of 10 million by 2030, I urge the government to invest more in the training of health workers, especially nurses and midwives. “By so doing, we can produce many hands to care for our teeming population, and have enough to export globally,” Recalling his days as governor, he said he met a health sectoralreadyonlifesupport, but with the right vision, investment and commitment, the sector improved. He said: “On assumption of office, we realized that there was no functional school of health in the state. “As young students, we were taught that Iyienu Mission Hospital, Ogidi, produced the first midwife in Nigeria. I, therefore, partnered with the church to revive the hospital’s School of Nursing, which was then comatose
Related Articles
Three S’East states evacuate citizens from Jos
Three states in the South-East of the country have moved to evacuate their citizens from Jos, the Plateau State capital, following the escalation of violence in the area and the closure of the University of Jos. The states are Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu. While Enugu has completed the evacuation of her citizens from the conflict […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Runsewe: How societal vices affect Nigeria’s culture, tradition
The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has blamed the social vices and criminalities plaguing the Nigerian society on Nigerians disconnect from its cultural values and traditional heritage. Runsewe made this known at the weekend when he led contingents from across the country and the Federal Capital […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Alleged N2.6trn Tax Evasion: Reps summon Trade ministry officials
The House of Representatives yesterday said it must get to the root of the N2.6 trillion capital allowances granted to MTN by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Industry. Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee, Hon. Wole Oke, who disclosed this yesterday, said that the report from the Office of the Auditor General of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)