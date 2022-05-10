Peter Obi praises nurses, midwives

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has praised nurses, midwives, and other health workers for their roles in the health care sector. In a message to commemorate the 2022 Nurses’ Week, the former Anambra State governor, who is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, said the nation remains grateful to the health workers, especially at the primary level, for their sacrifice throughout the period of COVID-19. He said: “As studies continue to point to the impending scarcity of nurses and midwives globally, to the tune of 10 million by 2030, I urge the government to invest more in the training of health workers, especially nurses and midwives. “By so doing, we can produce many hands to care for our teeming population, and have enough to export globally,” Recalling his days as governor, he said he met a health sectoralreadyonlifesupport, but with the right vision, investment and commitment, the sector improved. He said: “On assumption of office, we realized that there was no functional school of health in the state. “As young students, we were taught that Iyienu Mission Hospital, Ogidi, produced the first midwife in Nigeria. I, therefore, partnered with the church to revive the hospital’s School of Nursing, which was then comatose

