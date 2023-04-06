News Top Stories

Peter Obi Says I’m Under Pressure To Leave Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 general election, Peter Obi, has said that there is pressure on him to leave the country.

Obi in a statement issued on Wednesday night said he was accused of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and some government agencies, of trying to divert the country’s attention from the infractions that marred the just concluded during polls.

He said they are doing this by bringing unfounded allegations against him, as he spoke on the viral audio recording which allegedly had him speaking to Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel.

In the tape that has generated reactions, Obi advised Oyedepo to act and support his ambition as a way to see that Christians win the “religious war” in the nation’s political sphere.

In his reaction, Obi described the recording in circulation as ‘fake’.

He added that “The present attempts by the APC as a party, and the APC led-government through some government officials and agencies to divert our attention from our blatantly stolen mandate is unfortunate and sad.

He further added, “These have come and continued to manifest in different ways, such as the malicious accusation of the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, the circulation of a fake doctored audio call, and pressure on me to leave the country.

“Let me reiterate that the audio call being circulated is fake, and at no time throughout the campaign and now did I ever say, think, or even imply that the 2023 election is, or was a religious war,” Obi said.

