Peter Obi sparks tornado-like political movement –Utomi

LP plans grassroots mobilisation

Labour Party leader, Prof Pat Utomi has said that the emergence of the LP presidential candidate. Mr. Peter Obi, has sparked an unprecedented “tornado-like political movement, otherwise called “Obe-Dients”, across the country.

Delivering a lecture titled “Developing Grassroots Structures for Effective People Oriented Democracy” at a summit organised by Peter Obi Support Network in Asaba, yesterday, Utomi said “People volunteer to come out, print fliers, t-shirts, banners, etc on their own to support the cause.”.

Prof Utomi who was represented by the Delta State Chairman of LP, Tony Ezeagwu noted it’s the first time Nigerians would do this and it catches like wildfire in harmattan. He admitted that this stands out the candidate, Peter Obi as unique, same for the party and its symbol, that mark us out as human/people oriented.

The summit which coincided with the free medical outreach by its cooperating partners under the aegis of Diaspora Medics 4 Good Governance (DM4GG) and Doctors for Peter Obi (D4PO) called on the electorate to reject and subtly resist every form of inducement, vote-buying/manipulation, and electoral insincerity so as to be able to hold their ground effectively while protecting their votes. It drew participants from Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers and Imo states.

Others were from Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom states. The summit resolved to give unalloyed backing to Obi and called for the investigation of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), its officials and the alleged massively compromised revised voters register.

In her keynote address, the POSN Global Coordinator, Augusta Nneka, who traced the emergence of the Network to early in May shortly after Obi declared interest in the 2023 presidential race, disclosed that they already have more than 6,700 and that POSN exists in every Ward, hamlet and family in Nigeria so far. She therefore saw as a defeatist disused political argument by the ragtag band of opposition claiming that Obi and Labour Party lack ‘structure’, whatever that means.

“…We are starting a sponsoryour- ward campaign, particularly our people in the diaspora who are not physically present.”

The Asaba summit which was coming after the Northern experience at Kaduna, then Middle Belt and now Asaba were geared towards sensitizing and training coordinators, other leaders and unit heads to enable them train the electorate to recognize LP symbols, how to vote and protect their votes.

Other speakers including Capt Augustine Okon raised issues to watch out for before, during and immediately after casting their votes so as to ensure that no one manipulated any part of the voting and collating process.

