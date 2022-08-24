Peter Obi to APC, PDP: Present your statistics to Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has challenged the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop faulting his figures and statistics on the Nigerian economy and present their own.

Speaking at the formal defection of PDP governorship candidate in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, in Lagos, Obi accused other presidential candidates of picking holes in his theories without presenting their side of the argument. The former governor of Anambra State argued that data and information are important during political campaigns and in governance. He said: “Nigeria’s total export in 2021 was N18.9 trillion.

When people fault my figures, I tell them and other candidates to present theirs. “Brazil is among the five biggest producers of food globally. They have developed agriculture and they are feeding themselves and exporting. The wealth of a nation is not determined by the landmass but by the level of production in the country. Nigeria is not a producing nation, let’s go out and produce. Prayer is not enough, we must go out to work. “We don’t want Nigerians keeping their children in Canada. Canadians don’t send their children here.

Today, Nigerian parents are exporting their children abroad and are living alone here in empty homes. We must reverse it. We must bring back our children. To change the nation we must make it stable and safe for all. People still think it will be business as usual, no. We must reverse it.” Speaking on insecurity challenges plaguing the country, Obi said he used to drive to Kano, Kaduna and cross the northern part of the country.

“But today, you really cannot do that because of the level of insecurity. We want to change that; we want to stop the politics of sharing money, stealing and sending children to schools abroad.”

While welcoming Ozigbo into the party, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, said the party is not open to everybody but those with integrity and who have something to offer. He promised a level playing ground and equal opportunities to Ozigbo and his supporters in the party. Abure said, “The Obi movement is driven by intelligent people with integrity and competence. Ozigbo has those criteria. He meets our criteria to belong to our party.

The inflationary rate today is 19.5 per cent. There is a need to rescue this nation. Ozigbo has joined in the struggle to rescue the nation. You have equal status with all members and are entitled to all privileges.” Speaking on behalf of himself and his supporters, Ozigbo expressed delight in joining the party. He said the move was just to formalize what had started earlier.

He said in the Labour Party, he had found peace and love. Ozigbo said Obi represents one of the heroes of the nation’s democracy. He said Obi will usher in a new dawn for the nation, adding that the Labour Party symbolizes the future of the nation. He said he is joining the party with the entire members of his political movement. He said: “It wasn’t difficult for me to cross over because in the Labour Party I found peace and love.

There is no way Obi would be on the ballot and I will be somewhere else, it is not possible. I’m proud to say that I’m 100 per cent Obidient. “What Peter Obi has achieved so far, I don’t think that there is any Nigerian that has done it before that for the first time in our history that Nigerian youths would come together under a common cause to usher a new dawn in the country.

And who else is the face of that new dawn other than my big brother and boss, Mr Peter Obi. “When we talk about the heroes of our democracy and you mention the names like Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Ahmadu Bello, we must mention Peter Obi because this man would go down in history as the man that ushered the new dawn in Nigeria. So, I’m very proud not only to be Obidient but to be part Labour Party.”

