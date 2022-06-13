Peter Obi to Nigerians: Nigeria collapsing, pray for the country

…wants public money used for public good

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, yesterday at two separate church gathering in Lagos, raised the alarm that Nigeria was collapsing, hence the manifestation of the indices of a failed state which, therefore, requires urgent measures by Nigerians to save the country from totally being a failed state.

He also urged Nigerians to pray politicians to use public funds for the good of the public, accusing them of causing the problems in the country.

Obi spoke respectively at a church service to mark the 70th birthday anniversary of, Dr Bishop Peace Okonkwo, the Resident Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Lagos and at the grandfinale of the biennial crusade of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM) tagged ‘…And The Enemies Submitted’, held at the church’s headquarters, Ijesha, Lagos. Speaking at TREM, Obi asked Nigerians to pray to God for politicians to use the resources of the nation for the public good.

Obi said: “I ask for your prayers, your prayers for Nigeria, your prayers for your country. I have said it repeatedly, your country is fast collapsing. “So, he lost and he became third because they do not hear speech. He was not speaking what they hear. Pray for your country. It is important.

“And please let your prayer point be: let God touch every politician, use me standing here because I am one of them, let God touch all of us to use public money for the public good. It is not our money. Our children are at home. People are suffering. “Do not listen to all these things we are deceiving you: I am from East. Anywhere that is safe, let me go there and live. Every tribe has the same problem.

This is the confusion we create. Pray for your country, your country is collapsing. and those who are collapsing are we, the politicians. “Taking about structure, I have the strongest structure ever. A hundred million Nigerians, living in poverty is my structure. 35 million unemployed youths are my structure.”

Bishop Peace Okonkwo, while speaking with journalists asked Nigerians not to despair. She admonished them to continue to pray to and hope in God. She said: “It is never too late. Nigerians do not be weary and worried.

Let us continue to pray and hold on to God. God will see us through. He does not want us to perish. He will help us.”

Speaking at the Lord’s Chosen conference, Obi revealed being part of the church for over 20 years, stating that Nigerians particularly the poor were suffering. Addressing the large and cheering congregation briefly, Obi stated: “As a member of Chosen family, I have always participated, I have always been part of this family for the past 20 years and all I can ask you today is as you pray for Nigeria, pray for the poor people who are suffering in Nigeria.

“My prayer point is one thing; let God Almighty touch us, use me as an example, touch all of us who are politicians to use public funds for public good.”

Meanwhile, in his sermon, General Overseer of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, decreed that God will deal with the enemies of Nigerians.

