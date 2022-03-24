Peter Obi went into politics out of sacrifice – Babangida Aliyu

Former Governor of Niger State, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, has stated that former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, went into politics to make society better, having been an already accomplished corporate leader and successful businessman. Aliyu made the remarks when Obi paid a courtesy visit to the members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Minna, Niger State. The former governor stated that Obi, passionate about societal development, joined politics and became a governor, so as to make positive impacts in society.

He spoke highly of Obi as one whose track record of success in governance shows how committed he is to nation building. He further commended the members of the party, for their unity and for pursuing the democratic ideals for which a society should be known. He said that the whole essence of governance is service to the people. Aliyu lamented the level of poor governance in Nigeria as manifested in high level of insecurity, high cost of living, high inflation, high unemployment rate, and so on.

