Peter Obi wins Lalong’s Polling Unit

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has won at a polling unit of the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Organisation and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

Obi defeated his main contender, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at Polling Unit 015, Kurumbo Ward B of Shendam Local Government Area on Saturday. Lalong also contested the Plateau South Senatorial District and voted at PU 015 located at the LEA Primary School Ajikamai.

The presiding officer of the unit, Sowan Stephen announced that Obi scored 104 votes, while Tinubu got 88 votes, and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party polled eight votes.

 

New Telegraph gathers that Lalong who is also the Plateau South Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was running a strong battle with the PDP Senatorial candidate and Retired Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali.

News

NCC raises the alarm over new malware attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  Samson Akintaro   The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned Nigerians to be wary of a new Android malware named ‘AbstractEmu’, which has just been discovered. The malware, it said, can gain access to smartphones, take complete control of infected smartphones and silently modify device settings while simultaneously taking steps to evade detection. “This […]
News

Ondo Health commissioner dies of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro has died from COVID-19 complications. This comes two days after Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu tested positive for coronavirus. Akeredolu disclosed his COVID-19 status on his Facebook page saying he is already in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for any asymptomatic […]
News

Twitter ban will be lifted in few days, says FG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says it is “very close” to resolving the issues that led to the ban of Twitter in the country. The government had, on June 4, announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter’s operation following the deleting of tweets made by President Muhammadu Buhari, who had threatened to treat members of the Indigenous People […]

