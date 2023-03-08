2023 Elections News

Peter Obi Won Presidential Election – Afenifere Insists

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has insisted that the presidential election held on February 25 was won by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and not the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Afenifere claimed that, from the records of results available to the group, Obi won the election from the majority of votes cast across the country.

The group stated this in a communique issued after its Special General Meeting held at Isanya-Ogbo, Ogun State, on Tuesday.

The communique which was jointly signed by the acting National leader of the group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and the secretary general, Sola Ebiseni, denied sending any congratulatory message to Tinubu.

The group, therefore backed the decision of Obi to challenge the results of the election in court.

A copy of the communique was made available to New Telegraph on Wednesday by Ebiseni.

The group lamented that the deliberate non-compliance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with its guidelines encouraged the manipulation of the election.

According to the group, “the results of the lawful votes at the election available to the Afenifere through credible sources confirm that His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party won the said election and we thus support his decision challenging the contrary Declaration by the INEC.

“The General Meeting, hereby, denounce in strong terms and dissociate Afenifere from any congratulatory message in the name of the organisation or howsoever to any candidate as illegally declared by the INEC.

“The deliberate non-compliance by the Commission with these mandatory guidelines encouraged electoral brigandage at the polling units which included the destruction of ballot papers, snatching of ballot boxes, doctoring of figures and swapping of votes of candidates at the coalition centers through the amended and outlawed manual procedures which rendered the 25th February 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections flawed in several respects as confirmed by local and international observers.

“Afenifere reiterates that for equity, fairness, national cohesion and peaceful corporate existence, the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a person of its southern part and specifically the South-East.

“We call on Nigerians to troop out en masse and participate fully in the gubernatorial and state houses of assembly elections slated for the 11 March 2023.

“That with particular reference to Lagos State, Afenifere confirms that the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is a person of Yoruba origin, whose great-grandparents are not only Yoruba but definitely one of the notable founding families of Lagos.

“We unequivocally endorse and urge the people of Lagos to vote for him.”

Afenifere, therefore, called “on INEC to ensure free and credible gubernatorial and state houses of assembly elections in accordance with the constitution, the extant Electoral Act and its mandatory Guidelines earlier mentioned.

“That in accordance with the hallowed Yoruba culture of civilized conduct, Afenifere assures all person resident in Yorubaland, indigenes and non-indigenes, of protection in the conduct of their lawful duties and particularly the free exercise of the rights to vote for candidates of their choice in all elections and thus warn all threats mongers and merchants of violence to desist therefrom.”

Afenifere called on President Muhammadu Buhari and all security agents to guarantee the safety of the people and free, fair, and peaceful elections throughout Nigeria.

The group said that “the international community should show special concerns in the ongoing electioneering process in Nigeria in the interest of the peace of the global community.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

