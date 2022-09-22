Peter Obi’s manifestoes ‘ll soon be released to Nigerians – Pat Utomi

A chieftain of the Labour Party, LP, Prof. Pat Utomi, has opened up when Peter Obi’s manifesto for the 2023 elections will be revealed to Nigerians. Utomi said in Abuja, that Obi’s manifesto was ready but carefully hidden to prevent opposition candidates from copying it. He said: “There is a manifesto ready, and it will be released before the campaign starts. We have it, but we decided to keep it secret until campaigns start.” He stated that the Labour Party has a structure which is far bigger than those of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. “Those who understand what structure means know that LP has better structure than PDP and APC in Nigerian terminology. NLC has 10m registered members, and we are going to energise all of them into a structure so that it becomes a superstructure.”

