Peter Obi’s Supporters Storms Abuja In Protest Over Presidential Election Outcome

Following the outcome of the presidential election held across the country on Saturday, February 25, some Obidients supporters on Tuesday took over the city of Abuja in protest to express their grievances.

The protesters, who are mostly youths, were seen clad in black attires with placards bearing various inscriptions, such as “We stand for Justice, we fight for a new Nigeria,” “President Buhari keep your promise,”

“Democracy, not INECcracy” who owns Nigeria? The people,’” the protesters called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save Nigeria from collapsing amongst others.

The Convener of the demonstration, Moses Ogidi Paul of Yell-Out Nigeria who spoke at the protest ground at the Unity Fountain decried the failure of INEC in the just-concluded presidential election.

Ogidi said it is not too late for INEC to redeem its image.

Adedayo Babatunde
