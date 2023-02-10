Arts & Entertainments

Peter Okoye blasts Seun Kuti for comments on Peter Obi

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

As the 2023 elections draw near, tension grows as two Nigerian musicians, Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye, of the P-Square group, trade words on social media. The drama started when Kuti called Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), an “opportunist” in an interview. Okoye, who endorsed Obi ahead of this month’s election, appeared to be infuriated by Kuti’s comments on the LP presidential candidate, prompting him to lambast his colleague. In his reaction, Kuti took to his social media on Wednesday to berate Okoye in a series of posts. The Afrobeat singer called Okoye an “indecisive person” while also mocking his career. “Not only are you talentless, you are a gimmick. Tried to go solo without your ‘packaging’ what happened to your career?” he wrote.

“Just like your candidate can’t de-cide his party? Today APGA TMR PMP NEXT TMR LP, you sef can’t decide if you want to be a twin duo or solo artiste.” “Where is your Grammy nomination bro? Dem no dey give that one to people Wey dey thief songs.” Okoye also took to Instagram to fire back at Kuti.

The Psquare star took a swipe at Seun’s musical career while wondering if he ever had a Grammy nomination. He also tackled his colleague who he claimed “was living in the trenches.” “Grammy nomination na yardstick to measure good music? Abeg which yeye song them use nominate you wey we know?” he wrote. “Grammy nominee wey still dey live for trenches! I dey sure say na still your papa house you stay!. “Stop deceiving yourself bro! Nobody rate you for this industry!”

 

