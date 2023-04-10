Arts & Entertainments

Peter Okoye Gifts N1m To Disabled Comedian (Video)

Award-winning singer, Peter Okoye of P-Square, otherwise known as Mr P, has gifted a disabled comedian a huge sum of money.

Peter who was greatly impressed by the exceptional performance of the up-and-coming disabled comedian during the AY Live show, the legendary edition, which he attended gifted the comedian a sum of N1 million.

The 41-year-old singer made this known at a well-attended comedy show hosted by AY which garnered the presence of affluent entrepreneurs, entertainers, and high-net-worth individuals.

During the event, business magnate Jowi Zaza and comedian I Go Dye both made substantial donations in recognition of the up-and-coming comedian’s exceptional performance.

Okoye went on to note his intentions of gifting him the money and also called on other big brands and entertainers to assist with the upcoming show.

Peter admired his courage despite his condition. He said: I admire your courage and I love you, brother”.

Watch the video below 👇 Peter Okoye gifts disabled comedians 1 million naira.

