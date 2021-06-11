Arts & Entertainments

Peter Okoye (Mr. P) to appear as a guest judge on Nigerian Idol this Sunday

Things are getting even more exciting on the Nigerian Idol show as the competition approaches its finals. This Sunday, June 13, 2021, the trio of Seyi Shay, Obi Asika and DJ Sose will be joined by superstar singer and dancer, Mr P, on the judges’ table.
Mr P, who is one half of the defunct music group, P-Square, will be bringing his wealth of experience as a guest judge on the show.
Over the course of his 20 years career, Mr P has won several awards and performed at concerts around the world. So it makes sense that he’ll be bringing all that experience to the competition which aims to produce the next set of music stars in the country.
Even though the power to decide who stays and who goes solely lies in the hands of the viewers at this stage in the competition, the contestants will no doubt be receiving tons of tips from the superstar that will help them improve on their performances and prepare them to succeed in the highly competitive music industry.
The Nigerian Idol platform provides a launchpad for young, talented Nigerians to achieve their dreams in music on the local and global stage.
According to Africa Magic’s Channel Director, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, over 3,600 young Nigerians auditioned to be on the show this season. That number has been carefully pruned down to the top six. And this Sunday, the contestant with the least votes out of the six will be going home.
Sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile, Nigerian Idol Season 6 and airs every Sunday at 7pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

