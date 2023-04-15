Peter Okoye Slams Hakimi, Says If You Can’t Trust Your Wife, Marry Your Mother

Popular Nigerian artist, Peter Okoye of the P-Square, better known by his stage name Mr. P has reacted to the news making rounds on the divorce scandal involving PSG defender, Achraf Hakimi.

The World Cup Semifinalist reportedly split from his wife, Hiba Abouk, who requested more than half of the PSG star’s possessions during the divorce procedure.

But following the news report that surfaced on Friday night, it was after the court procession that Abouk learn that the Moroccan had zero belongings and had put all his property, clothes, house, cars, and jewelry, among others under his mother’s name.

Reacting to the purported news, Okoye, in a series of tweets, questioned why most men are rejoicing because of the footballer’s story.

The singer who took to his verified Twitter handle berated Hakimi while enjoying that they should remember their mother is also someone’s wife.

He wrote, “#JustMyOwnViewAndOpinion I don’t understand why most men are rejoicing over this Hakimi story.

“Like I don’t get it🤷🏾‍♂️ The truth is bitter but needs to be told. If you don’t trust her, then don’t marry her It is as simple as that. Or are you expecting your wife to suffer after a divorce?🤷🏾‍♂️

“Remember!!! The one you trusted with all your property in the name of Mother was once your father’s wife. #HakimiDivorce.

“The mother u are clamoring about was/is also somebody’s wife at some point, before she became his mother. What if she was treated the same way?📌Pls Marry your Mother! EOS.

“Make those supposed Hakims Twitter warriors have that kind of man as inlaw. You go see how dem go, humble dem sef! Ndi ala!😂🤣😂🤣🤣

“Make all of una go marry una Mama!… no time!😂 Since Hakimi sense wan ki una”