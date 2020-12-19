Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Omotayo, loses dad

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare has lost his father-in-law. The music star took to his Twitter page on Thursday, December 17, 2020, where he announced the passing away of Lola’s father. “My dear father-in-law. Chief Oladipo Adewale Omotayo aka “Papa” We will surely miss you! Loudly crying face Your beloved Daughter Lola Okoye and your grandchildren Cameron & Aliona Okoye misses you desperately and even more! Adieu Papa,” he tweeted.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page, Omotayo also expressed shock at the demise of her father. “In the early hours of this morning, I received some very sad news that brought my family’s world to a grinding halt. My darling Papa’s passing has hit us all very hard, and while we know that he is in a better place, the truth is that, there is no easy way to handle the grief that comes with the loss of a loved one,” the post read in part. Lola Omotayo-Okoye also stated that she will be comforted by the fond memories she has of her father.

