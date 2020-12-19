Arts & Entertainments

Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Omotayo, loses dad

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare has lost his father-in-law. The music star took to his Twitter page on Thursday, December 17, 2020, where he announced the passing away of Lola’s father. “My dear father-in-law. Chief Oladipo Adewale Omotayo aka “Papa” We will surely miss you! Loudly crying face Your beloved Daughter Lola Okoye and your grandchildren Cameron & Aliona Okoye misses you desperately and even more! Adieu Papa,” he tweeted.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page, Omotayo also expressed shock at the demise of her father. “In the early hours of this morning, I received some very sad news that brought my family’s world to a grinding halt. My darling Papa’s passing has hit us all very hard, and while we know that he is in a better place, the truth is that, there is no easy way to handle the grief that comes with the loss of a loved one,” the post read in part. Lola Omotayo-Okoye also stated that she will be comforted by the fond memories she has of her father.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’ hopes to shift perception of being Black

Posted on Author Reporter

    Beyonce’s new visual album celebrating Black culture was greeted with rapturous reviews on Friday, arriving in the midst of a cultural reckoning about race and social justice. “Black is King,” which reimagines the story of the “The Lion King” movie with humans, is intended to “shift the global perception of the word Black,” […]
Arts & Entertainments

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room in 2013, according to a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday. The woman, identified in the lawsuit only as “Jane Doe”, said she met Gooding in a Manhattan bar in August 2013 and was […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Praise evicted from Big Brother Naija house

Posted on Author Reporter

  Praise became the latest housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House when he was sent home on Sunday night. This came hours after Big Brother gave Erica, Ozo, Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj warning strikes for infringing on house rules. Praise, Vee, TrikyTee and Wathoni were the four housemates with the least […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: